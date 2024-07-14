Mike Muscala Retires After 11-Year NBA Career; 76ers Fans Demand His Jersey Retirement Despite Him Playing Only 47 Games for Them

Veteran NBA big man Mike Muscala is hanging up his jersey after 11 seasons in the league. Known for his reliable shooting and solid presence on the court, Muscala has decided to retire and pursue a master's degree in sports management with aspirations to enter basketball coaching or administration.

Mike Muscala's decade-long career in the NBA

Mike Muscala was the 44th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and had an impressive career for a late second-round pick. Over the past 11 seasons, he played for seven teams: the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, and Philadelphia 76ers. His career averages include 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds per game, and an impressive 37.3% shooting from the deep.

Muscala spent the first part of his career with the Atlanta Hawks, where he averaged 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game over five seasons. He quickly developed into a reliable bench player known for his three-point shooting and work ethic.

During the 2021 NBA season with the Thunder, Muscala had his best statistical year, averaging 9.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.0% from three-point range.

One of Muscala's most memorable performances came on the night LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA career points record. Muscala scored 16 points off the bench in just 18 minutes, hitting four of seven shots from deep, as Thunder ruined LeBron’s historic night with a win over the Lakers.

In the 2023-24 season, Muscala played for the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, and Oklahoma City Thunder. He averaged 3.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per game, shooting 35.9% from the field and 29.2% from three-point range across 53 games.

Muscala’s future plans

Reflecting on his NBA career and time with the Thunder, Muscala expressed gratitude for the experiences and support from fans and the community. “I went through a lot in my life when I was here, just the city, the fans, the way that they support the team, what the team means to the community, those are things that I feel like I can relate to,” Muscala said. “I’ll always be a Thunder fan no matter what happens in my life.”

With his retirement, Muscala plans to attend graduate school to pursue a master’s degree in sports management. He intends to venture into basketball coaching or administration, where his extensive experience and knowledge of the game will undoubtedly serve him well.

Why is Muscala a ‘legend’ for the 76ers despite only playing 47 games for them?

Mike Muscala may not be a name that jumps out as a legend in Philadelphia 76ers history, but his clutch performance in a seemingly insignificant game changed the course of the franchise. He instantly became a ‘legend’ in many 76ers fans’ eyes, with many demanding his jersey be retired.

On August 12, 2020, in the penultimate regular season game of the 2020 NBA bubble, Muscala's Oklahoma City Thunder faced off against the Miami Heat. While the game held little meaning for either team's playoff standings, it had significant implications for the upcoming draft.

The Thunder owed the 76ers a first-round draft pick but with a caveat: the pick was top-20 protected. This meant that if the pick fell between 1 and 20, the Thunder would keep it, but if it landed between 21 and 30, it would go to the 76ers.

The Thunder and Heat were neck-and-neck in the standings, and the outcome of this game would determine the fate of the pick. If the Thunder wins, the 76ers will get the pick, but if they lose, they will keep it.

With 34 seconds left, the Heat led by three points, seemingly securing the pick for the Thunder. However, Muscala had other plans. He hit a corner three-pointer to tie the game. After the Heat regained a two-point lead, Muscala struck again, draining another three with five seconds remaining to give the Thunder a one-point victory.

Oklahoma City Thunder’s win ensured that their pick would fall to No. 21, just outside the protected range, and thus, it was conveyed to the 76ers. Eventually, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Tyrese Maxey with that no. 21 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, who has since become a star player for the 76ers. Known for his explosive scoring and relentless energy, Maxey has quickly become a fan favorite in Philadelphia. His breakout performances have solidified his place as a key player in the team's future.

So, this is how Muscala's timely shooting during an NBA bubble game set off a chain of events that led to the 76ers acquiring Tyrese Maxey, now one of their brightest young stars.