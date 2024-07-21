Mike Perry Congratulates Jake Paul, Gives a Shout-Out to Nate Diaz for Fighting 10 Rounds Against Him Despite Defeat

Mike Perry feels Nate Diaz did a great job standing 10 rounds against Jake Paul. When the much hyped Mike Tyson v Jake Paul fight was postponed, Mike Perry took up the fight in short notice. Despite being relatively inexperienced in boxing, Perry was confident enough to take the fight to Jake Paul’s camp. Matching Paul in mic skills, Perry accused ‘The Problem Child’ of having ‘baby green punches.’

Unfortunately, when the match began, it all fell flat. While Paul bloodied up Perry in the first round itself, Perry ultimately fell in the sixth round. Having eaten a significant amount of Jake Paul’s iron-fists, Mike Perry has probably gotten a taste of Paul’s strength. And that is why, Perry is lauding Nate Diaz for going the distance.

Mike Perry impressed with Nate Diaz

Jake Paul seems to be very fond of MMA fighters. Having already conquered the likes of Anderson Silva, Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, and Tyron Woodley, Paul has now added Mike Perry to his list. However, Jake Paul did have a tough fight against Nate Diaz. When the duo fought in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, the audience were stunned to see the resilience put up by Diaz.

Although Diaz would ultimately lose, the fight lasted for the full 10 rounds. The judges scored the bout 98-91, 98-91, 97-92 in favor of Jake Paul. Giving Nate Diaz his flowers, Mike Perry posted on X, “Congrats @jakepaul , shout out to @NateDiaz209 who went 10 rounds with him. Thanks to everyone who came out.”

Well, Mike Perry might have put on a sporting face after the loss. But Conor McGregor is not at all satisfied with how things panned out between Perry and Paul. ‘The Notorious’ even talked about ‘firing’ him from the promotion.

Conor McGregor has ‘fired’ Mike Perry?

Building up to the fight, BKFC co-owner Conor McGregor pushed Mike Perry to win the fight. However, when things did not go according to plan, ‘Mystic Mac’ seemed to be enraged. Reacting to the loss, McGregor stated on his X account that Mike Perry was ‘fired’ from the BKFC promotion. While this was a shocking announcement, Mike Perry too, had a fitting reply.

Perry pointed out that McGregor did not have the rights to sack Perry as he was also the owner of the promotion. Moreover, Perry also asked the Irishman to fight Jake Paul. He predicted that it would be much worse than McGregor’s TKO defeat against Floyd Mayweather. Thus, with shots being thrown from both ends, it remains to be seen whether this is the beginning of a new rivalry on the MMA horizon.

