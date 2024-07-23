Mike Perry Offered New Job by Jake Paul After Alleged BKFC Firing by Conor McGregor

Mike Perry might just have a job in hand after Conor McGregor allegedly ‘fired’ him. Perry, who is a registered BKFC fighter, went one-on-one against Jake Paul recently. Being relatively new to the realm of boxing, Perry was left bruised and battered inside the ring. Suffering a sixth-round KO defeat, Perry faced the wrath of Conor McGregor for his poor show. McGregor, who is the owner of BKFC, claimed to have fired him from the promotion.

Although McGregor has deleted the tweet, speculation regarding Mike Perry’s future is on the rise. While it is not confirmed whether is truly out of the BKFC or not, Jake Paul had a business proposition to offer to Mike Perry.

Jake Paul has a job for Mike Perry

Mike Perry has faced a lot of heat after his devastating defeat against Jake Paul. Perry was in constant back and forth with McGregor as the duo tried to settle whether one could really ‘fire’ the other from BKFC. Well, looking at the recent developments, Jake Paul is trying to help Mike Perry it seems.

Offering a job at Betr, Jake Paul proposed to Perry on his YouTube channel, “Mike Perry, as you got fired by Conor McGregor from BKFC, we will hire you at Betr into a partnership and give you some sort of role. We'll figure out what that's going to be. Betr has a job for you, Mike Perry. We can maybe start a podcast with him or something; we'll figure it out.”

Jake Paul had earlier praised Mike Perry for ‘handling the loss with class’. He also termed Perry as a ‘legend’. However, The Prblem Child did not have good things to say about UFC icon Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul challenges Conor McGregor to a fight

Following the conclusion of the Jake Paul vs Mike Perry fight, Conor McGregor went on a rant against Paul. Terming him as a ‘p**sbag’, the Dubliner accused him of avoiding the real athletic commission. Replying to the allegations, Jake Paul challenged McGregor for a fight.

Paul also took a personal dig at ‘Mystic Mac’ by saying that he does everything else other than fighting. Well, the Jake Paul-Mike Perry clash is providing much more excitement than it promised. Thus, it will be interesting to see which way things take a turn in the future.

