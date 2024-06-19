Mike Perry Officially Set to Replace Mike Tyson to Fight Jake Paul on July 20th

Jake Paul's next fight just got a lot more interesting. Originally set to face Mike Tyson, Paul will now fight Mike Perry. Tyson had to withdraw due to medical issues. Instead of waiting, Paul chose to fight Perry on the same date. The bout will take place on July 20th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Fans are buzzing about this unexpected twist. Perry, known for his bare-knuckle fighting skills, promises a tough challenge. Paul, as always, is confident. "I'm Titanium Jake Paul and I fear no man," he said.

Can Jake Paul tame the BKFC beast?

Jake Paul's fight against Mike Perry is set to be a blockbuster. Originally, Paul was supposed to face Mike Tyson on July 20th at AT&T Stadium in Texas. However, Tyson had to withdraw due to medical issues, and the fight was rescheduled for November 15th. Not wanting to waste his training, Paul decided to take on Perry instead.

The new bout will take place on the same date , July 20th, but at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. It will be an eight-round cruiserweight match broadcasted live on DAZN Pay Per View. Fans can expect an intense showdown.

Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) is excited about the change. “When Paul vs. Tyson was rescheduled, I knew immediately that I wanted to still fight on Saturday, July 20. Now, as I prepare for my fight against Iron Mike, there's no better opponent for me than Mike Perry,” Paul said to ESPN.

“I'm Titanium Jake Paul and I fear no man. I'm going to get the W and give everyone a preview of what I'm bringing to the ring against Mike Tyson.”

Mike Perry (5-0, 3 KOs BKFC), is ready to take on the challenge. “Jake Paul claims he fears no man, but on Saturday, July 20, the world will see the truth: he just made the worst mistake of his life in trying to get through me before Iron Mike,” Perry stated. “I'm going to make it look easy on Saturday, July 20th, and I'm going to teach Jake Paul the most he's ever learned about fighting.”

BKFC's take on Perry's fight against Jake Paul

Dave Feldman, founder of BKFC, recently shared his thoughts on Mike Perry’s upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. In an interview with MMA Today, Feldman explained, “He [Perry] was allowed one fight. This is the fight we're giving.” He saw this as a major opportunity for Perry and the BKFC brand.

“If he goes out, beats and knocks out Jake Paul, man what does that do for his career right?” Feldman said. He continued, “I thought he had an opportunity to catch a really good bag here, and who am I to tell him that, I'm not gonna let him cash in on an opportunity... I thought it was a good opportunity for us, for the brand, and for him.”

This fight is set to elevate Perry's career and bring more attention to BKFC. What are your predictions for this bout? Let us know in the comment section below.