Mike Perry Reacts As Conor McGregor Fires Him From BKFC; Challenges Irishman to Fight Jake Paul in Boxing

Mike Perry has dismissed Conor McGregor’s claim that ‘Platinum’ has been fired from BKFC after his loss to Jake Paul. Perry claimed that like McGregor, he is also a co-owner of the BKFC.

He further challenged the Irishman to fight Paul in boxing with big gloves on and added that he’d suffer a worse fate than he did against Floyd Mayweather. Perry suffered a sixth-round TKO loss against ‘The Problem Child’.

Mike Perry challenges Conor McGregor to fight Jake Paul

Mike Perry was fired from BKFC by Conor McGregor after his defeat to Jake Paul. While McGregor is a co-owner of the BKFC, Perry claimed in the post-fight press conference that he holds the same place in the promotion and the Irishman can’t fire him.

Speaking after the loss to Jake Paul, Perry said, “We are both owners of the BKFC, so he can’t fire me. We can fight in bare knuckle… I lost to Jake Paul, why don’t you go and fight Jake Paul and box him with gloves on? I think it’d be worse than Conor McGregor vs [Floyd] Mayweather.”

Conor McGregor made his pro boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather in 2017 and lost via tenth-round TKO. ‘The Notorious’ hasn’t stepped into the squared circle since.

Perry, meanwhile, is now 0-2 as a pro boxer as he also lost his debut back in 2015. Paul, meanwhile, has now moved to a 10-1 record as a pro boxer. He holds win against notable former UFC fighters like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Perry.

Paul, though, is yet to beat a renowned lifelong boxer. Tommy Fury is his only opponent who is a traditional boxer and ‘The Problem Child’ lost that fight. Paul is set to take on Mike Tyson next on November 15.

Jake Paul claims Mike Perry is more daring than Conor McGregor

Jake Paul took to social media after his win against Mike Perry. ‘The Prblem Child’ pointed out three major factors, at first, claiming Perry has more guts than Conor McGregor. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “1) Mike Perry is a fucking beast and has a lot more balls than that little leprechaun.”

Paul also called out the people who claimed that Perry would end his hype train. To conclude, Paul reminded fans that he will now take on Mike Tyson on November 15, on the same card where Amanda Serrano will fight Katie Taylor.

Paul and Tyson were initially scheduled to square off on July 20. However, Mike Perry stepped in after ‘Iron’ was forced to pull out with a medical emergency.