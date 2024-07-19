Mike Perry Refuses Bizarre Wager From Jake Paul Ahead of Their Boxing Match: ‘I’m Not Taking Any of Your Bets'

Mike Perry is not interested in taking up bets with Jake Paul. The BKFC champion fighter will be facing Jake Paul on short notice after Mike Tyson pulled out due to health issues. Building up to the fight, both Paul and Perry have been talking trash to hype up the bout. Perry will be starting as the underdog in the fight. Despite being an MMA specialist, Perry will be competing in just his second match.

On the contrary, Jake Paul now has significant boxing experience, with his record reading 9-1. Having won against the likes of Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz, Paul seems pretty confident about putting away Mike Perry easily. And that's perhaps why Jake Paul came up with a bizarre wager.

Mike Perry dismisses Jake Paul’s ‘W tattoo’ idea

Jake Paul challenged Mike Perry to get a ‘W’ face tattoo if he lost the bout. On the contrary, if Jake Paul lost, he was ready to face Perry in the BKFC ring. While this might seem like a unique bet, Mike Perry did not fall for it. He outright rejected the idea and also promised to defeat Jake Paul, coining him as a ‘little twerp’.

Refusing to accept Paul’s bet, Mike Perry stated, “I ain't getting any more tattoos. II haven't had a tattoo in 10 years; I put that one up with God, so f*** your little tattoo bet. I'm not taking any of your bets; I came here to sign my cheque and beat your a**, Jake. I'm here for your a**, Jake.”

The denial was not well received by Jake Paul. Hitting back at his recent opponent, Paul mentioned Perry did not accept the fight because he was not confident enough. Meanwhile, Mike Perry had an unexpected supporter coming to his aid.

Conor McGregor voices support for Mike Perry

Conor McGregor has recently doubled down on the Mike Perry v Jake Paul fight. Leading up to the fight, Perry termed Jake Paul’s punches as ‘babygreen’. Perry also stated that since he is accustomed to taking bare-knuckle blows, Paul will be a failure trying to inflict him damage. Instead, Mike Perry promised to ‘dig through’ Jake Paul’s eyeballs and make him suffer.

Having acquired a majority stake at the BKFC, Conor McGregor could not resist himself from commenting. ‘The Notorious’ took to social media to voice his support for Mike Perry. McGregor appreciated Perry’s words and posted, “@bareknucklefc in the house!” Thus, with things heating up significantly, it will be interesting to see who has the last laugh come July 20.

