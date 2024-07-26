Mike Perry Shrugs Off Conor McGregor’s BKFC Firing Tweet: ‘Everybody Wants to See Me Fight’

What happens when a fight night ends with a tweet rather than a knockout? Mike Perry found out last Saturday in Tampa. After a grueling six-round bout with Jake Paul, Perry faced another unexpected opponent: Conor McGregor’s Twitter feed.

McGregor, now part-owner of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), tweeted that Perry was fired. But is everything as it seems? Perry shrugs it off, hinting that it’s just McGregor being McGregor, stirring the pot for the masses.

“Everybody wants to see me fight,” Perry asserts, undeterred. But what does this mean for his future in bare-knuckle boxing?

Perry calls out McGregor's bluff

Mike Perry's evening took an unexpected turn after his defeat by Jake Paul. The fight, which ended in a sixth-round TKO, showcased Perry's grit but wasn't enough to secure a win. Just as the dust was settling, Conor McGregor, fresh from acquiring part-ownership of BKFC, took to Twitter with a decisive message.

“Hey Mike you're released and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You’re fired. @bareknucklefc,” McGregor tweeted, sparking a flurry of reactions across social media. In response, Perry seemed more bemused than beaten. On his show BS w/ Jake Paul, Perry tackled the tweet head-on. “I think it’s just, he does that,” Perry explained.

“He Tweets and he gets people to attach to something. Whatever he says, he knows that we had that moment that night in history, and it was what people were talking about. So, he’s like, ‘Let me say something about it, talk sh*t about it,’ and be his normal, witty self. And he said something that got people to tune in because, ‘Oh, now Mike is released from Bare Knuckle!’”

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘Clock Starts Now’: Mike Tyson Starts Countdown to Jake Paul Fight

Despite the online drama, Perry pointed out the positives, emphasizing his readiness to return to the ring. “But let’s be honest, everybody wants to see me fight bare-knuckle again. If you’re ever not boxing, if you want to come on over because look, bare-knuckle fights max: 12 minutes. I went over 15 with you. Another small thing to be proud of,” Perry remarked.

Keeping the door open for more action-packed encounters. Whether in the boxing ring or the bare-knuckle square, Perry's fighting spirit remains unquenched.

Jake Paul fires back at Conor McGregor

After Jake Paul’s victory over Mike Perry, Conor McGregor went on a tirade on X (formerly Twitter). He accused Paul of weight-bullying Perry and mocked his potential fight against 60-year-old Mike Tyson. McGregor’s comments didn’t sit well with Paul . Referring to McGregor as an “angry c***head,” Paul fired back.

Advertisement

“He’s owned by Dana White,” Paul said, suggesting McGregor would use his UFC contract as an excuse to avoid fighting him. Despite acknowledging McGregor’s success, Paul didn’t hold back.

“I find his tweets funny,” Paul added. Looking for a tougher challenge, Paul talked about a potential fight against UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Will Perry get his chance to shine again in bare-knuckle boxing? Will Paul step into the ring with Alex Pereira or even Conor McGregor?