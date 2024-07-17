Mike Perry Wants to Replace Jake Paul in Netflix’s Big Money Fight With Mike Tyson

Mike Perry has his sights set on a much bigger fight than Jake Paul! Remember that big-money bout between Jake Paul and boxing legend Mike Tyson? Well, Perry wants in on the action. He recently said on a podcast that beating Paul would open the door to fight Tyson himself.

Would he really take a punch from Iron Mike for a shot at glory? And is there any chance this fight with Tyson could actually happen? This could change everything.

Will Perry really take a punch from Tyson for a big payday?

Mike Perry's ambition doesn't stop at Jake Paul. He recently discussed his dream match with Demetrious Johnson on the Mighty Cast podcast. Perry revealed, “I was gonna say you know, this Netflix deal with Mike Tyson, I mean, I feel like I knock Jake out and they’ll be like, ‘Hey, do you wanna fight Mike instead?’”

His boldness didn’t stop there. Perry is ready to endure punches from Tyson if it means a lucrative payday. “I’ll go in there and let him punch on me a little bit, man. It might be painful but, you know, I’ll try to give him a good old body shot,” he stated.

Moreover, Perry believes he would be a better match for Tyson than Paul. He said, “Fighting Mike would be cool, man. If I could steal this whole thing from Jake and just it’d be me and Mike Tyson, it would just be more fitting.” Perry's confidence stems from his recent successes in bare-knuckle fighting. He has been undefeated, making him a formidable contender.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is preparing for a historic bout with Mike Tyson later this year. However, Tyson had to postpone their fight due to a sudden ulcer flare-up. This delay opened the door for Perry to step in and prove himself against Paul. If Perry wins, he might just get the chance to face the legendary Tyson, a fight that would undoubtedly be a thrilling spectacle for fans.

Perry's brutal trash talk goes viral, McGregor joins the fray

Mike Perry's pre-fight banter with Jake Paul has ramped up the excitement for their upcoming bout. During their face-to-face confrontation, Perry didn't hold back. He taunted Paul with sharp words, saying, "Your little baby green punches can't even reach my brainstem, bro. I am gonna dig through your eyeball and find your memories." This intense trash talk quickly grabbed attention and even drew Conor McGregor into the mix.

McGregor couldn't resist joining the action and took to Instagram to share Perry's quote. He added his own endorsement, writing, "@bareknucklefc in the house!" With McGregor's support, the hype around this fight has reached new heights.

As July 21st is fast approaching, the trash talks are set to affect the fight. But what do you think? Can Perry pull off a victory against Paul and secure his dream match with Tyson?