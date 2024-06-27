Mike Tannenbaum Thinks Only Patrick Mahomes is Better Quarterback Than Jordan Love

Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to the NFL playoffs last season. His performance has made Mike Tannenbaum think very highly of him. The football analyst ranked him as the second-best quarterback in the league.

Love joined the Packers in 2020. He was a backup for Aaron Rodgers for the first two years. But he became a starter last season. The Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoffs. The Super Bowl LVIII runners-up, the 49ers ended their campaign with a narrow victory.

Mike Tannenbaum wants Jordan Love on his team

Tannenbaum was discussing Jordan’s salary on NFL Live. The conversation escalated to the former executive heaping praise on the NFL star. He admitted that there’s nobody he would rather have on his team than Jordan Love except Patrick Mahomes.

“The sky is the limit,” Mike said counting Jordan’s positives. He pointed out that Love is young and can make all the throws. He added that the Quarterback has a high character, and high processor and can make people miss.

Tannenbaum compared the Packers’ QB to an IPO. The analyst said that investing in Love is like buying NVidia three years ago. He claimed Jordan to be the player who has the most sustained upside.

Jordan Love’s contract negotiations

Jordan would become an unrestricted free agent next season. The Packers are constantly discussing new contract details with the player. They don’t want to lose him for nothing and are trying to close the deal as soon as possible.

Mike Tannenbaum believes that Jordan should be paid sufficiently before it’s too late. Love didn’t have any top receiver in the squad. But he still managed to throw for over 4000 yards. He is destined for a better season in the upcoming year.

If Jordan’s receivers step up, he might sit at the same table as Patrick Mahomes. However, he still has a lot to achieve to match the 3x Super Bowl champion’s records.