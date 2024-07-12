Mike Tomlin Salary

Mike Tomlin is the current head coach of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers. The 51-year-old was born in Hampton, Virginia, on March 15, 1972. He has been married to fashion designer Kiya Tomlin since 1996. The couple has two sons and a daughter.

Tomlin began his career as a wide receiver for Denbigh High School and College of William and Mary. He was a second-team All-Yankee Conference selection as a player in 1994. He switched to coaching in the following year. He is the NFL’s longest-tenured coach and led many teams, including the Buccaneers, the Vikings, and the Steelers.

Mike Tomlin's Salary

Tomlin earns $12.5 million every year coaching the Steelers. He earned only $2.5 million per year when he started with the franchise. Now, he is the fifth highest-paid coach in the league.

What is Mike Tomlin's Net Worth in 2024?

As per Celebrity Net Worth’s report, Tomlin has an estimated net worth of $30 million. A major part of his total earnings comes from his coaching contracts. The rest is earned from his endorsement deals with multiple popular brands.

Also Read: How Many Super Bowls Has Mike Tomlin Won?

Mike Tomlin's Contract

Tomlin recently signed a three-year-long $37.5 million extension with the Steelers. He joined the franchise on a four-year deal worth $10 million in 2007. His salary was later raised to $6 million. He was earning $11.5 million every year before agreeing to the extension in 2024.

Mike Tomlin's Coaching Career

Virginia Military Institute

Tomlin joined the Virginia Military Institute as a wide receiver coach in 1995.

Advertisement

University of Memphis

Mike Tomlin joined the University of Memphis as a graduate assistant in 1996. He worked with the defensive backs and special teams rooms.

Arkansas State University

Mike became a wide receivers coach at Arkansas State University in 1997. He switched to a defensive backs coach role in 1998.

University of Cincinnati

Mike took the job of a defensive backs coach for the University of Cincinnati from 1999 to 2000.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Tomlin began his NFL coaching career in 2001. He became the Buccaneers' defensive backs coach under head coach Tony Dungy. The Buccaneers topped the total defense stats in 2002 and 2005. They always stayed above the sixth position in Tomlin’s reign.

Tomlin won his first Super Bowl as an assistant coach in January 2003. His side defeated the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. The Buccaneers recorded five interceptions, a Super Bowl record. Three of them were converted into touchdowns.

Minnesota Vikings

Advertisement

Tomlin was picked by the Vikings’ head coach, Brad Childress, as his defensive coordinator in 2006. That season, the Vikings had the eighth-best overall defense. They were better than every side in defense against the run but the worst against the pass.

Pittsburgh Steelers

After spending multiple years as a positional and assistant coach, Mike Tomlin became the Steelers’ head coach in 2007. In his first season, he led his team to the AFC North division championship.

Mike bettered his record in the NFL in 2008. The Steelers won against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game. His side went on to bring the Vince Lombardi trophy to Pittsburgh after defeating the Cardinals. He became the youngest coach to win the Super Bowl. Mike’s second appearance at the Super Bowl was in 2010. The Steelers lost 25-31 to the Packers.

Tomlin is the most successful coach in the Steelers' history, with a 173-100-2 record. Under his guidance, the Steelers entered the playoffs on 11 occasions. They also made it to the AFC Championship game thrice. He never had a losing season in 17 years as the Steelers head coach.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.