Michael Pettaway Tomlin is a football coach who hails from America. He now serves as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL. He's been coaching for around 23 years now. Mike Tomlin was born on March 15, 1972, in Hampton, Virginia, United States, and played wide receiver in college.

After his collegiate football career, he decided to become a coach. Since then, he has coached various teams, including some that have advanced to the Super Bowl. He is a highly sought-after head coach in the NFL due to his 16-year winning season streak. Mike Tomlin is also highly regarded as a head coach due to the way he treats his players and staff.

Mike Tomlin's regular season record is 173-100-2, with a win percentage of .631. In the postseason, he is 8-10 with a win percentage of.444. He aims to win another Super Bowl with his squad during the 2024 NFL season.

How many Super Bowls has Mike Tomlin won?

Mike Tomlin has won two Super Bowls on separate occasions. He has won Super Bowls as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and as a head coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Super Bowl XXXVII

Mike Tomlin was the defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the time. On January 26, 2003, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII to crown the 2002 NFL season champions. The opening quarter of the game saw both teams competing with each other.

Buccaneers players such as Aaron Stecker, Brad Johnson, Joe Jurevicius, Michael Pittman, Martin Gramatica, and Dexter Jackson helped the squad defeat opponents. In the second quarter, Tom Tupa, Karl Williams, Mike Alstott, and Keenan McCardell held their opponents to 20-3.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated their opponents in the third quarter, finishing with a 34-9 score. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers employed Derrick Brooks to put the Raiders at a disadvantage in the fourth and final quarter, preventing a comeback attempt. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII by a score of 48-21.

Super Bowl XLIII

Mike Tomlin won the Super Bowl as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. On February 1, 2009, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals competed for the 2008 NFL season championship.

Steelers players, including Heath Miller, held off the Cardinals in the first quarter. Ben Roethlisberger, Hines Ward, and Jeff Reed converted 18-yard goals to take a 3-0 lead over the Cardinals. In the second quarter of the game, the Steelers prioritized defense. The Cardinals gained momentum for the first time in the game, but it was not enough to defeat their opponents. At halftime, the Steelers led the Cardinals 17-7.

In the third quarter of the game, the Steelers scored on another lengthy drive. The Cardinals were unable to halt their opponents due to three personal foul infractions in the quarter. Steelers' Jeff Reed scored another goal, bringing the score to 20-7.

The Pittsburgh Steelers won the Super Bowl after outperforming the Cardinals in the fourth quarter of the game. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-23. Ben Roethlisberger contributed to the Steelers' record-breaking number of Super Bowl victories.

Mike Tomlin’s coaching career and achievements

Mike Tomlin is a highly regarded NFL coach with several accomplishments. Tomlin has won two Super Bowls, including one as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some of his biggest successes as a coach are listed below.

No losing season in 17 years to start head coaching career - NFL record

11 playoff runs as Steelers head coach

7 division titles as head coach

2-time Super Bowl Champion

Coached in 3 AFC Championship games

2 Super Bowl appearances as the head coach

Was the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl until Sean McVay bettered this record

