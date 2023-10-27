Mike Tyson agrees to fight Tyson Fury’s father after Francis Ngannou bout but on one condition

This weekend marks the culmination of the baddest man on the Planet event, featuring a crossover boxing match showcasing two of the most prominent faces in the combat industry: the world's hardest puncher, Francis Ngannou, against the undefeated boxer, Tyson Fury.

At the press conference last night, the faces of these two titans were on display. The Gypsy King, Tyson Fury, was supported by his father, John Fury, while Francis had the backing of the legendary boxer Iron Mike Tyson.

During the press conference, John Fury was fired up and issued a challenge to the former world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson. He boldly declared, "The world is going to see what's going to happen with your man. Your man is going to be getting his head boxed off and stopped at will, my pal."

Furthermore, Fury added, "Don't you worry about that, and if I'm wrong, me and you will fight straight after. When we're done, me and you will fight."

In response, Mike Tyson confidently replied to John Fury, saying, "All day, baby." Both men shared laughter after engaging in a spirited back-and-forth.

Tyson even claimed that Fury has been chasing him for forty years. Moreover, this intriguing exchange adds another layer of excitement to the already highly anticipated event.

Mike Tyson revealed what were his initial thoughts on Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury

During the press conference, Mike Tyson shared the moment he first learned about the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match. Ngannou approached Iron Mike, and Tyson initially thought, "There is no way this is happening."

Later, Tyson expressed that his perception changed when he witnessed Ngannou's training. Ngannou knocked out a fighter, who ended up breaking his ankle. It was at that moment Mike Tyson began to believe in Ngannou, acknowledging, "Hey man, there's a possibility that something good can happen here."

In addition, Mike Tyson stated that Ngannou possesses the ability to become a boxing champion.

In another interview, John Fury conveyed his deep respect for Mike Tyson, revealing that he named his son after the legendary boxer. However, he emphasized he has a warrior spirit, expressing a desire to face Mike Tyson. John Fury issued a direct challenge to Tyson, asserting, "We are old men; we don't need training camps. We can fight tomorrow."

