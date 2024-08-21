Mike Tyson Claims Jake Paul Fight Is ‘What the World Really Needs’ Ahead of November Showdown

Mike Tyson believes his upcoming fight with Jake Paul is more than just another match. Is this the fight the world really needs? Tyson, at 58, is ready to prove it. Despite the critics, he’s confident this bout is essential. But why? What makes this fight so special? Tyson shared his thoughts on IMPAULSIVE, saying the pay-per-view numbers speak for themselves.

“Look what we’ve done,” Tyson said, emphasizing the significance. He knows it sounds crazy—a boxing legend facing a YouTuber. Yet, Tyson insists it’s not a joke. So, could this November showdown be the event of the year? Tyson certainly thinks so.

The fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul was originally scheduled for July 20. However, a health scare forced Tyson to pull out, leading Jake Paul to face Mike Perry instead. Paul didn’t miss a beat, delivering a sixth-round TKO victory over Perry, which only fueled the anticipation for the rescheduled showdown.

Now, with the November fight back on track, Tyson is ready to make his return to the professional ring. Despite his age and time away from the sport, Tyson is confident that this fight is not just another match but something much more significant.

“This is what the world really needs right now,” Tyson said on IMPAULSIVE. He emphasized the importance of the event by adding, “The pay-per-views prove it, right? So, that’s the truth.”

Tyson also reflected on the odd pairing of a YouTube star and a boxing legend, acknowledging how unconventional it might seem. “Listen, I know it looks crazy. Look at a YouTube guy, look at me, but look what we brought here. Look what we did. That’s not funny at all. You can’t laugh at that,” Tyson asserted.

Tyson’s confidence doesn’t come without caution. He respects Jake Paul as a serious competitor and understands the need to control his infamous “killer” instinct. “That’s gonna happen,” Tyson admitted. “But this is what I learned from prior experience. When that tough guy Mike Tyson comes out, when it’s not necessary to come out, I’m always in handcuffs. So, I’m very careful when that guy comes out.”

Paul, for his part, has already issued a warning to those who underestimate him, and Tyson isn’t taking it lightly. “I take him extremely serious. These people don’t take him serious,” Tyson said. He knows some might doubt his ability to compete at 58, but he’s not backing down. “If you think I’m too old for this fight, you need to come tell me in my face,” Tyson challenged.

As November approaches, both fighters are gearing up for what promises to be a memorable showdown. Despite the odds, Tyson is determined to show the world that he still has what it takes, while Paul is ready to prove once again that he belongs in the ring. So, are you ready for the event Tyson claims the world truly needs?