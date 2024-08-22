Mike Tyson Makes Shocking Revelation About Psychedelic Mushrooms Ahead of Jake Paul Fight

Mike Tyson is relying on mushrooms to beat Jake Paul! Tyson, who hung up his gloves long back, shocked everyone when he accepted a fight offer from Jake Paul. Originally slated to fight Jake Paul on July 20, Tyson pulled out of the fight citing physical complications.

However, much to the joy of his fans, Mike Tyson announced his return later this year to complete the Jake Paul challenge. And preparing for the fight, the iconic boxer is allegedly taking the help of psychedelic mushrooms to enhance his training.

Mike Tyson recently appeared on an episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. Speaking about his training regime, ‘Iron Mike’ stated, “I train with mushrooms, ‘Cause I feel beautiful. It takes me to heaven, baby. If I’m not on mushrooms, I’ll be on residue of mushrooms.” Such a revelation startled Logan Paul and much to his surprise, his co-host was already aware of Tyson’s inclination towards psychedelic mushrooms.

Mike Majlak asked Tyson whether he was still using them. To everyone's surprise, Tyson drew out a bag of dried mushrooms to prove that he was not lying. Such a claim from Mike Tyson has made the fans wonder whether this practice would lead to him getting banned from participating in the fight. Thankfully, Tyson seems to know what he is putting into his body.

The substance found in recreational mushrooms is psilocybin. It acts as a psychoactive agent that gives the mushrooms psychedelic properties. And according to the rules of the US Anti-Doping Agency, psilocybin is not a prohibited substance. Thus, it is evident that Mike Tyson will be playing within the rules this time. But even then, the controversies regarding the fight do not seem to stop anytime soon.

Advertisement

Mike Tyson is currently 58 years old. He had his last competitive boxing match way back in 2005 against Kevin McBride. With a loss to end his career, the questions are being thrown about whether Tyson is ready to get into another boxing match. With age against his side, many have speculated about Tyson’s reflexes getting affected. On the contrary, Jake Paul is 30 years younger than Tyson. And his recent form is quite impressive.

Having dominated the likes of Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and more, the bout seems to be heavly tilted in favor of Jake Paul. Recently, after his victory against Mike Perry, Tyson posted a cryptic message to fuel the rivalry further. Thus, with the fire riling up significantly, it remains to be seen how things pan out in future.