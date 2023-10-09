Mike Tyson predicts outcome of heavyweight clash between protégé Francis Ngannou and unbeaten Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are set to face each other in a boxing match on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fury and Ngannou, going to be a very big boxing event this year this fight was in the making for many years.

Both the fighters are now training for their match. we are a few days away from their matchup. Boxing legend and youngest champion of his time Iron Mike Tyson, who is also training Ngannou for his fight with Fury, commented on their matchup. While talking to Mail Online he said, “I am helping Ngannou. I am learning what he is able to do. He’s able to do so much more. He has what it takes to knock out anything or anybody standing in his way. Once he lands a punch on Tyson Fury’s jaw he is going to knock him out too. Nobody can survive that.”

ALSO READ : Triple H compares John Cena to Babe Ruth after WWE megastar hints at upcoming retirement

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Date, Time, and where to watch

The Battle of the Baddest event is days away. Fans are supporting both champions. But many people believe Gypsy King will win very easily as he has been an undefeated boxer for a long time. On the other hand, few people believe the Predator has the tools to make history he can be the one to stop Fury. Ngannou has a record of the most powerful punch in the world.

Here are the details about the date, time, and, how to watch this event live at your home this event is going to air on October 28, The match will be televised on ESPN+ in the US at 5:00 pm ET and 2:00 pm PT. ESPN+ costs around 9.99 dollars per month for those who are from the US.

Will the world be shocked with Ngannou finally breaking the undefeated record of Fury? Or the Gyspy King will embarrass the former UFC champion and send him back to the MMA world.

ALSO READ: Francis Ngannou reacts to Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk before his fight with Fury.