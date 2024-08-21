Mike Tyson Reveals WWE Legend He Was Scared of During Attitude Era Run: ‘Goddamn I’m Scared of That Guy’

The baddest man on the planet, Mike Tyson, is feared by almost everyone. The heavyweight boxer is immortal and one of the most dangerous boxers in the boxing realm. But what if we say there is a man who scares even Mike Tyson.

YouTuber turned professional wrestler Logan Paul had a fun chit-chat with legendary boxer Mike Tyson on his Impulsive Podcast, where, while discussing WWE and professional wrestling, Mike Tyson named a wrestler of the Attitude era he feared.

Mike Tyson named Mick Foley WWE Hall of Famer, a legendary professional wrestler he feared; Foley was known for his toughness and hardcore style of professional wrestling. The same year Tyson made his WWE appearance, The Undertaker vs Mick Foley’s infamous match occurred at WWE King of the Ring 1997.

Talking about Mick Foley, Mike Tyson shared his views with Logan Paul, “Goddamn, I’m scared of that guy (Mick Foley). This guy experienced death every day of his life. He’s (Mick Foley) jumping off s**t, running in trucks and cars, man. And he’s normal. He broke every bone in his body and is a normal guy. With a concerned tone, he later added, “I just don’t know why he (Mick Foley) doesn’t like himself so much.”

New WWE fans might not know, but Iron Mike has graced the WWE ring with his presence back in the Attitude Era; he was even the special guest referee for the Shawn Michael vs Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania match.

Mike Tyson was on the top of his Game when he was prohibited from boxing for biting Evander Holyfield in both ears. WWE chairman Vince McMahon benefited from the situation and proposed Tyson an agreement to appear in WWE.

Iron Mike debuted on Monday Night Raw in 1998, and then he was added as the special guest referee for HBK vs Stone Cold Steve Austin’s WrestleMania XIV match.

Do you know that three years after Mike Tyson was part of WrestleMania XIV, Vince McMahon offered Mike Tyson a match in WWE Mike Tyson offered a WrestleMania match with one of the top of that era, the star was none other than The Game, Triple H.

While talking at WWE.com, Triple H revealed, “ We were going to do me vs.Tyson in a boxer vs. wrestler match at WrestleMania X-Seven.”

Triple H further revealed the plans were scrapped after the negotiation between Vince McMahon and Mike Tyson as the amount Iron Mike was asking was out of the company’s expectation. Triple H ended up fighting The Undertaker at WrestleMania X-Seven.

The Game told WWE.com, “But it ended up being a deal where the whole thing would have been a ludicrous amount of money, and it got pushed off. I wrestled ‘Taker, that ended up becoming one of my favorite matches.”

What would be your reaction if Prime Mike Tyson locked horns inside the WWE ring at WrestleMania X-Seven against The Game Triple H? Comment below. Combat sports fans are now waiting for Mike’s return to the boxing ring against Jake Paul this year at the age of 58-years-old.

