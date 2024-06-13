Mike Tyson 'Will Seek and Destroy' Jake Paul, Says Hulk Hogan In Ominous Message To The Problem Child

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has thrown his hat behind Mike Tyson in his iconic boxing match clash against Youtuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul. The highly anticipated clash that was expected to take place on July 20, has now been shifted to November 15, 2024, because of a health scare Mike Tyson suffered.

Hogan, however, still backs Tyson, saying that the old horse still has a lot of strength in him at this age. Speaking of his wrestling abilities, Hogan said that Tyson, even at the age of 58, can give any wrestler a hard time inside the ring.



What did Hulk Hogan say about Mike Tyson ?

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Hulk Hogan acknowledged the boxing skills of Tyson, saying, that once he gets focused, he can seek and destroy any wrestler.

“When he gets focused, he will seek and destroy. I see that bad dog look in his eye now. It's like when you don't trust a bad dog, it might bite ya at any time. That's the look he's got. I remember that look from 25 years ago, it's kind of scary," he said.

Hogan said that he was around when Tyson was bestowed with the title of ‘Baddest man on the planet.”

Mike Tyson is currently 57, and by November 15, he will be 58. His contest is up against Jake Paul, a 30-year-old younger boxer than him, who has a decent record of 9-1 (six knockouts) in boxing. On the other hand, Mike Tyson has a rich history inside the ring with a boastful record of 50-6 (44 knockouts).

Hogan said that he’s fine with the event being postponed to November, as he wants each fighter to fight, and wants them to give 100%.

" I'm kind of glad it's rescheduled because I don't want any excuses. I want both men at 100%. And I've got a feeling this is gonna be the fight of the century, brothers. This is gonna be a good one,” Hogan said.



Mark Tyson Says He’s Invincible

A few weeks ago, Mike Tyson appeared in an interview with Fox News channel, where he spoke about his upcoming duel with Jake Paul. Tyson said that even though he’s “scared to death” for the match, that nervousness would rescind as the fight gets closer because, in reality, he’s "invincible.".

"Anything I'm afraid of, I will confront it. And that's my personality. Like right now, I'm scared to death. But as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it's reality. And in reality, I'm invincible,” he said.

Mike Tyson’s last bout in the ring was in 2020 in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr, which ultimately ended in a draw. Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. He retired in 2005, after winning 50 fights, out of which 44 wins came via knockouts.

On the other hand, 27-year-old lad Jake Paul turned pro boxer only four years ago. He has won nine out of 10 fights, with six knockouts. His only loss came up against Tommy Fury, WBC Heavyweight Champ Tyson Fury’s half-brother.



