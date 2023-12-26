‘Miles better than the lead franchise’: WWE fans troll 2K after Peacock drops game footage of Sami Zayn betraying Roman Reigns and the Bloodline

2K Games has been WWE's official gaming partner for nearly ten years now. They've been working together since way back. The very first WWE game released by 2K Games was WWE 2K14, hitting the shelves in 2013.

2K Games releases WWE games on an annual basis with new updates including new superstars, new showcase modes, new match types, updated latest arenas and shows, and improved graphics.

The latest edition of the franchise was WWE 2K23, released back in March of 2023. Fans are highly excited for the next edition of the gaming series WWE 2K24.

There have been rumors going around that the next big installment in the WWE franchise by 2K Games will be called WWE 2K24. According to these reports, 2K Games will give us a sneak peek of WWE 2K24 around the time of the Royal Rumble in 2024. Additionally, the same report mentions that the game is expected to hit the shelves next year, in 2024.

Peacock Network, WWE's broadcasting partner, released a concept video of WWE games. In the video, they recreated a segment from last year's WWE Royal Rumble where Sami Zayn saved Kevin Owens by betraying Roman Reigns.

The game concept appears to be leaning towards a more open-world and interactive approach, enabling players to engage with different outcomes of a match.

Fans are now calling on 2K Games to incorporate the concept gameplay and include similar features in WWE 2K24.

Fans react to concept WWE gameplay

Fans are now reacting to the concept gameplay by Peacock. The gameplay featured Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023, where Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns and the Bloodline to save Kevin Owens.

A fan by the name of Cali Tha Beast has posted a video of the gameplay on his Twitter X account, saying, 'Now, who did Peacock team up with to do this? WWE 2K needs to hand it over to them right now lol.'

Another fan, Punker Claus, expressed, 'The fact that this is miles better than the lead franchise itself is depressing.'

'This proves they could easily bring back the story mode creator lol,' another fan reacted.

Yet another fan said, 'Yeah, this is gonna be a crazy showcase made in like 5-10 years.'

Some WWE gaming fans are even suggesting that 2K games should go for WWE 2K24: Bloodline Edition, featuring Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief run as the showcase mode. This would allow players to experience all the memorable matches of Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief character.

