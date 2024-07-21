Miles Bridges Denies Domestic Violence Claims After Fans Call Him ‘Abuser’

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to domestic violence

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges recently sparked controversy by denying domestic violence allegations on X, leading to significant public backlash.

The 26-year-old was previously arrested in 2022 on domestic violence charges, but he has recently dismissed all the accusations from fans in a manner that further complicated his standing in the NBA.

Miles Bridges' social media controversy

Miles Bridges was recently enjoying the summer league games in Las Vegas and shared a photo of himself with his Hornets teammates on his X account. However, when an online user accused him of being a domestic abuser towards his wife, Mychelle Johnson, Bridges retorted that he "never abused anybody."

Another user then posted a photo of Mychelle Johnson's injuries, to which Bridges insensitively replied, “acne and failed lip filler,” attributing her injuries to acne and failed cosmetic procedures.

This comment ignited a ton of outrage, leading to hundreds of critical responses as many started tagging the NBA and the Charlotte Hornets in their posts. Recognizing the severity of the backlash, Bridges quickly deleted the tweet.

Bridges’ previous apology and suspension

This episode of insensitive remarks is particularly surprising due to the fact that Bridges previously apologized to Mychelle Johnson publicly. To avoid further negative attention, he had been kept away from the Charlotte Hornets team. The NBA also conducted its own investigation, resulting in a 30-game suspension for Bridges.

The forward already lost nearly a year's worth of playing time due to these allegations, and now he risks further damaging his reputation and professional prospects again. The Hornets and the NBA will likely closely monitor Bridges' conduct, as any further incidents could jeopardize his career.

Fans’ reaction

Despite these controversies, Bridges managed to re-sign with the Hornets on a three-year, $75 million contract after domestic assault charges were dropped due to inconsistent reports. However, he still faces an outstanding warrant and potential charges.

Many fans and commentators are upset that the Charlotte Hornets signed him to a lucrative contract despite his controversial past. There is a strong sentiment among some that a "women abuser like Bridges shouldn't be in the NBA,"

Miles Bridges' latest controversy serves as a reminder of the responsibilities and consequences that come with being a professional athlete. Given his history and the public's reaction, the Hornets franchise and the NBA may reconsider their association with him if he continues attracting such negative attention.

