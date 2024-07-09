Miley Cyrus Rumored to Take the Stage for Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show in New Orleans: Report

Speculations about the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show performer have begun. The event will be held in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. MLFootball reported that Miley Cyrus is likely to headline the show.

The two-time Grammy winner was one of the finalists to perform at Super Bowl LVIII. However, Usher set the stage on fire with Alicia Keys, Will.i.am, and Ludacris. Many consider it a once-in-a-lifetime performance that would be hard to beat.

Will Miley Cyrus perform at Super Bowl 2025?

There has been no official confirmation from the league about the final performer. MLFootball posted on their X handle that pop icon Miley Cyrus is rumored to be the headlining singer for SB LIX. For the unversed, Cyrus has never performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Cyrus took the stage for the TikTok Tailgate pregame ceremony at Super Bowl LV. Over 7,500 health workers were in the audience to cheer for the Plastic Hearts singer. It’d be interesting to see if she makes it to the top of the list of Super Bowl 2025 performers. The NFL will unveil the list a couple of months before the game.

Who else might perform at Super Bowl 2025 besides Miley Cyrus?

Lil Wayne is another frontrunner for SB LIX halftime show performer. The Look At Me Now singer is a New Orleans native. He recently expressed his desire to perform at a Super Bowl. Wayne wants it as badly as he wants to top the Billboard charts.

Like Miley, Wayne is yet to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. But, he has his fingers crossed since the NFL championship game will be played in his town this time. On the HUNNID podcast, Wayne revealed that he hasn’t received any calls for it, but he is praying for it.

Taylor Swift will wrap up her Eras Tour Show in December this year. Since the NFL final is in February, the Cruel Summer singer has enough time to prepare for it. Many members of the upper management want the 14-time Grammy Winner to perform during the ceremony.

Taylor’s relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has benefited the league. They would fancy having Swift on stage for the halftime show. Kelce’s girlfriend is considered a lucky charm for the Chiefs. If the Chiefs keep their dream of a three-peat alive, Swift’s performance might work wonders for the franchise.

Drake, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Justin Bieber are some other notable names that might be considered. The show would be telecasted on Fox Sports. It’d be Tom Brady’s first-ever Super Bowl from the commentary booth.