Miley Cyrus to Perform at Super Bowl 2025 Half-Time Show? NFL Fans Divided Over Latest Buzz: ‘Take Her Over Ariana Grande’

Close on the heels of the start of the NFL preseason, talks have already begun regarding the 2025 Super Bowl. The latest wave of rumors puts Miley Cyrus as the frontrunner to headline the halftime show, taking over from Usher’s stint in the 2024 spectacle.

The singer hasn't yet taken on such a triumph despite her two Grammy Award wins. Moreover, as soon as her name surfaced it left fans divided. Possible alternatives ranging from Taylor Swift to Lil Wayne have left many wondering about who will take center stage ultimately.

Fans express mixed reactions to Miley Cyrus Super Bowl rumors

MLFootball reported on their X handle that Miley Cyrus will headline the 2025 NFL Super Bowl half-time show. For the unversed, a finalist for the previous season, she lost out to Usher, who then went on to throw a grand performance.

While a section of social media users approved and hoped for the speculation to turn true, several others disagreed, preferring other artists as the host instead. Here are some of the reactions:

A major flash point came with the Flowers singer gaining preference over Lil Wayne. The rapper, born in New Orleans, the host city, should have had a greater odd of headlining the coveted event, according to some. Meanwhile, others also rooted for Cyrus to take the stage and showcase her skills, bringing in her fervor of pop, experimental, and rock music.

Taylor Swift ranks at the top among many headlining favorites

The NFL benefitted immensely from the buzz around billionaire singer Taylor Swift and her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce. The fan frenzy and media limelight around her, whenever she attended the tight end’s matches, kicked up viewership numbers. It also raked in a largely untapped young demographic, making Swift one of the best contenders to headline the half-time show.

On the other end, besides Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande also holds a few odds to host the event or at least perform in it. Following her recent release of Eternal Sunshine, she has gained sufficient traction in the music industry for her name to stand out among the sea of talent.

Miley Cyrus, though, will mark her first-ever appearance on the grand stage if the rumors are to be believed. Known for her appeal among the younger generation and her dynamic stage presence, Miley holds the power to mix fun, flare, and musical prowess. All of which, may well set the stage for a resounding performance at the 2025 Super Bowl.

