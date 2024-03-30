Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Hawks Tonight? DEETS Inside

The Milwaukee Bucks (46-27), currently sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference, will travel to face off against the Atlanta Hawks (34-39) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Bucks, who have lost their last two games, recently suffered a 107-100 setback to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks are in high spirits after their stunning 123-122 victory over the Boston Celtics. The Bucks' power forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is listed as probable for the game on Saturday.

In their recent loss, the Milwaukee Bucks were 16 points down at halftime, but they staged a remarkable second-half rally.

Despite their efforts, the game was characterized by Giannis Antetokounmpo's impressive performance, where he achieved 35 points and gathered 14 rebounds. Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley also contributed significantly, with each scoring 20 points.

Will Dejounte Murray Play Against the Bucks Tonight?

Dejounte Murray stands ready for tonight's game against the Bucks. With Trae Young's absence, he had to step up and provide more offense for the Hawks, a task he accomplished expertly in the last game against Boston.

Murray fired off 44 shots, including 19 three-pointers, and racked up 44 points, which the Hawks needed every bit of.

The Bucks lack defenders such as Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, which theoretically makes this a smoother-scoring match for Murray. While it remains uncertain whether he will once again score over 40, the volume of his shots should be substantial.

Fresh from a 123-122 victory over the Boston Celtics, the Hawks claimed an upset victory over Boston thanks to a buzzer-beater. The victory featured a commendable performance by Dejounte Murray with his 44 points.

Bogdan Bogdanovic contributed 24 points, De'Andre Hunter added 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Clint Capela achieved a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

When and Where to Watch

Tip-off time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Southeast, NBATV

Injury Report

Bucks

Out

Damian Lillard

Patrick Beverley

Questionable

Giannis Antetokounmpo

MarJon Beauchamp

Atlanta Hawks

Out

Trae Young

AJ Griffin

Saddiq Bey

Jalen Johnson

Kobe Bufkin.

Prediction

Bucks 135-140 Hawks

