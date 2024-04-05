Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Raptors Tonight? Deets Inside

The Toronto Raptors are gearing up for an intense showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Their last game was a crushing 133-85 defeat to Minnesota, on the road.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Raptors Tonight?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for the Raptors match, he is leading his team with an average of 30.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game this season.

The Bucks have been on a tough run, losing four out of their last five games, including a home defeat to Memphis following a road loss to Washington.

As of Thursday, the Bucks have 47 wins and 29 losses for the season and are 1.5 games ahead of the Cavaliers, holding the best record in the Central Division. They are also the second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Unfortunately, the Bucks suffered a tough fourth quarter in their previous game, with opponents outscoring them 32-23.

Despite shooting 40% from the floor, including 18 of 44 from beyond the arc, and Brook Lopez's commendable effort of 25 points and 10 rebounds, they lost, mainly due to being outrebounded 54-44.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are on a 15-game losing streak, including four straight games where they lost by at least 15 points. Their most recent loss was a significant blowout by Minnesota.

This season, the Raptors have won 23 games and lost 53, ranking them last in the Atlantic Division, 37 games behind the division-leading Celtics. Their chances at the playoffs have already been extinguished.

Bucks Players' Stats Against The Raptors

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Throughout his career, he has managed to score an average of 19.8 points, snag 9.5 rebounds, and provide 5.4 assists in the 30 contests he's faced off against the Raptors.

Khris Middleton

In his clashes against the Raptors, he has successfully averaged 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in a total of 33 games.

Raptors Players' Stats Against The Bucks

Immanuel Quickley

During his career, Immanuel Quickley has landed an average of 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists across his 13 games against the Bucks. In regards to his most recent visit, he was impressed with a total of 20 points.

Injury Report

Bucks

Questionable

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Damian Lillard

Patrick Beverley

MarJon Beauchamp

Out

Jaylin Galloway

Toronto Raptors

Questionable

Gary Trent Jr.

Bruce Brown Jr.

Agbaji

Out

Scottie Barnes

Jakob Poeltl

Chris Boucher

DJ Carton

Jontay Porter

