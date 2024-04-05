Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Raptors Tonight? Deets Inside
Giannis Antetokounmpo takes on the Raptors in a thrilling clash. Get the scoop on his availability, streaming info, injury reports, and much more! Read more.
The Toronto Raptors are gearing up for an intense showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Their last game was a crushing 133-85 defeat to Minnesota, on the road.
Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Raptors Tonight?
Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for the Raptors match, he is leading his team with an average of 30.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game this season.
The Bucks have been on a tough run, losing four out of their last five games, including a home defeat to Memphis following a road loss to Washington.
As of Thursday, the Bucks have 47 wins and 29 losses for the season and are 1.5 games ahead of the Cavaliers, holding the best record in the Central Division. They are also the second in the Eastern Conference standings.
Unfortunately, the Bucks suffered a tough fourth quarter in their previous game, with opponents outscoring them 32-23.
Despite shooting 40% from the floor, including 18 of 44 from beyond the arc, and Brook Lopez's commendable effort of 25 points and 10 rebounds, they lost, mainly due to being outrebounded 54-44.
Meanwhile, the Raptors are on a 15-game losing streak, including four straight games where they lost by at least 15 points. Their most recent loss was a significant blowout by Minnesota.
This season, the Raptors have won 23 games and lost 53, ranking them last in the Atlantic Division, 37 games behind the division-leading Celtics. Their chances at the playoffs have already been extinguished.
Bucks Players' Stats Against The Raptors
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Throughout his career, he has managed to score an average of 19.8 points, snag 9.5 rebounds, and provide 5.4 assists in the 30 contests he's faced off against the Raptors.
Khris Middleton
In his clashes against the Raptors, he has successfully averaged 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in a total of 33 games.
Raptors Players' Stats Against The Bucks
Immanuel Quickley
During his career, Immanuel Quickley has landed an average of 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists across his 13 games against the Bucks. In regards to his most recent visit, he was impressed with a total of 20 points.
Injury Report
Bucks
Questionable
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Damian Lillard
- Patrick Beverley
- MarJon Beauchamp
Out
- Jaylin Galloway
Toronto Raptors
Questionable
- Gary Trent Jr.
- Bruce Brown Jr.
- Agbaji
Out
- Scottie Barnes
- Jakob Poeltl
- Chris Boucher
- DJ Carton
- Jontay Porter
