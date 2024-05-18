Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report: Will Anthony Edwards Play Against Denver Nuggets on May 19? Deets Inside

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets currently engage in the second round of the NBA Playoffs' heated competition, with an all-important Game 7 on the horizon.

Will Anthony Edwards Play Against the Nuggets Tonight?

Anthony Edwards, free from any injuries, once again spearheaded Minnesota's charge, scoring an impressive 27 points.

Providing additional support was Jaden McDaniels, with 21 points and outstanding defense. Meanwhile, Mike Conley scored 13 points during his game comeback after an injury.

In an impressive display, the Wolves claimed the greatest victory margin in a 2015 postseason game during Game 6.

This defeat also set a dubious record for the Nuggets - no reigning NBA champion had ever suffered a playoff loss exceeding 36 points until this point.

Game 6 mirrored the series' initial two games, with the Wolves demonstrating superb defense strategies, thereby disrupting the offensive rhythm of the Nuggets.

Their strong defense effectively limited the scoring at the other end. Mike Conley's return to the court post his Game 5 absence due to a calf strain undeniably boosted the team.

Advertisement

His role in the Wolves' offense is pivotal, and his contribution in Game 6 underlined this. As they approach Game 7, the Wolves should anticipate a more formidable challenge from the Nuggets, who will undoubtedly aim to rebound from their dismal 70-point performance. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Therefore, an encore of excellent performance from their supporting cast will be critical to advance to the Western Conference finals.

ALSO READ: Nikola Jokić vs Anthony Edwards: Top 3 Reasons Why the Denver Nuggets Will Win Against the Timberwolves in Game 7

Timberwolves Players Stats Against The Nuggets

Anthony Edwards

For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards delivers 25.9 points, snags 5.4 rebounds, and dispatches 5.1 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert

Per game, Rudy Gobert contributes 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists to the Timberwolves. boasts an average of 0.7 steals and 2.1 blocked shots, putting him in the sixth position in the NBA.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns Karl-Anthonys is contributing 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game to the Timberwolves' performance this season.

When And Where to Watch Denver Nuggets vs Timberwolves

When: Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

ALSO READ: Stephen A Smith Comments on Diddy’s Future Following Alleged Video of Assault on Former Girlfriend