Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report: Will Mike Conley Play Against Dallas Mavericks on May 24?

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Dallas Mavericks in game 2 of the Western Conference Finals tonight. However, one of their star players, Mike Conley is on the injury list for game 2. The Wolves will be hoping for their veteran to be at 100 percent for the game after losing game 1 at home. Mike Conley played 30 minutes in game 1 and scored just 6 points. He wasn’t at his best in terms of playmaking as he could dish out only three assists in the game.

Will Mike Conley Play Against the Dallas Mavericks Tonight?

The 2021 NBA All-Star was unable to play in one of the games in the Nuggets series due to a right soleus strain, but he was able to participate in the final two games of the series, which Minnesota won to go to the Western Conference Final. Conley's status for game 2 against the Mavericks is listed as questionable, suggesting that he is still bothered by the situation.

The 36-year-old Conley has appeared in 76 games for the Timberwolves this season, which is a record since he played for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2012–2013.

What Did Conley Say About His Injury Before Game 1?

Conley said, “It’s getting better. With these things, if you play 38 minutes, it’s going to be sore for the next couple of days. If you get a lot of treatment, and a lot of rest, as I’ve had over the last few days, it feels really good going into the game; it’s just going to be one of those cycles you have to deal with." Conley wasn’t able to make much of a difference in game 1 as the Timberwolves lost the first game of the conference finals at home.

