Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report: Will Mike Conley Play Against Dallas Mavericks on May 30?

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Dallas Mavericks in game 5 of the Western Conference Finals tonight. However, one of their star players, Mike Conley, is on the injury list for the game.

Conley has been playing through a right calf problem throughout the series. It’s the same problem that kept him out of game 5 against the Denver Nuggets in the Conference semifinals.

Will Mike Conley play against the Dallas Mavericks tonight?

The 2021 NBA All-Star is listed as questionable for the game in Minnesota, which means he has a 50/50 chance of playing. The game is a do-or-die for the Wolves as they are 3-1 down in the series.

Coach Chris Finch of the Timberwolves will hold off on deciding regarding starting guard Mike Conley's availability. Conley has been listed as injured for the Wolves in all three of these series' games as well as the final two of the previous round. Since playing for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2012–2013, the 36-year-old Conley has made appearances in 76 games for the Timberwolves this season, setting a record.

Last chance at an NBA title for Mike Conley?

The guard from Arkansas is making his second trip to the conference finals; he lost to the Spurs in 2013 while playing for the Grizzlies, and his chances of winning his first championship are dwindling. This may be his final opportunity as he only has one year left on his Timberwolves contract.

The Timberwolves will play the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of their series tonight, Thursday, May 30, at 8:30 p.m. EDT at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Both teams will travel back to Dallas for Game 6 on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. EDT if the Timberwolves win Game 5.

