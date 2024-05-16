Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report: Will Mike Conley Play Against Denver Nuggets on May 16?

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Denver Nuggets in game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals tonight and it’s a do-or-die game for the Wolves as they are 3-2 down in the series. The Wolves were hit by the latest injury concern regarding Mike Conley before the last game and the veteran is on the injury list for this game.

Mike Conley has been the main playmaker for the Wolves and brings a lot of experience to the floor. He averaged 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in the regular season.

Will Mike Conley Play Against the Denver Nuggets Tonight?

Due to a leg injury, Mike Conley is classified as "questionable." Conley sustained a right Achilles injury in the series' fourth game. With just 25.3 seconds left in the game, the point guard attempted a contested three-pointer with the Wolves trailing by eight points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did not make contact, but Conley landed awkwardly and was observed returning on defense with a slight limp.

The six-foot guard didn't appear to be hurt at first glance. But the anguish was severe enough to prevent him from playing in Game 5. Instead, the competition was initiated by Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Even though the Canadian played for nearly forty minutes, he was unable to compensate for Conley's absence.

In the first four games of the series, Conley averaged 7.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 44.1% FG (per ESPN). However, according to NBA.com, Alexander-Walker shot 41.7% from the field and had fewer assists (5) and rebounds (2).

Can Minnesota Timberwolves Force a game 7?

Minnesota can win games even without the presence of Conley but stars like Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Karl-Anthony Towns need to step up their productivity on both ends of the court. Eyes will be on Rudy Gobert as he will be tasked to guard Nikola Jokic for this game. In the last game, Jokic torched Gobert, and the Frenchman was criticized for his lackluster performance.

