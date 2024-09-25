Minnesota Timberwolves Sign Guard Trevor Keels; DETAILS INSIDE

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that guard Trevor Keels has reportedly signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 2021-2022, Keels—a twenty-one-year-old former five-star high school prospect—played basketball for Duke.

In his lone college basketball season, the ACC All-Freshman selection averaged 11.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while starting 26 games. The New York Knicks selected Keels in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft after he had entered.

Wendell Moore Jr., a teammate of Keels, was selected by the Dallas Mavericks in the same NBA draft, traded to the Houston Rockets—who also included Christian Wood—and then acquired by the Timberwolves.

Moore played two seasons in Minnesota before being traded to the Detroit Pistons during the 2024 NBA Draft. Keels played in 24 games in the G League during the bulk of the 2022–2023 season, averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game. That season, he played in three games for New York.

In 23 games with the Iowa Wolves the previous season, Keels averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in 32 minutes of action. As of Tuesday night, the specifics of the agreement are unknown.

At Paul VI Catholic High School in Chantilly, Virginia, where he played basketball, Keels was teammates with Jeremy Roach, who would later play for him in college. In his sophomore season, he averaged 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, which led to him being named the co-player of the year by the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC).

Keels led Paul VI to the Division I state championship in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association during his junior year. His averages in his final year of play were 28.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 3.8 steals. In addition to being chosen for the Jordan Brand Classic, Nike Hoop Summit, and McDonald's All-American Game rosters, he was named the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year.

