Minnesota Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson Gets Killed in Tragic Car Crash at 24

Minnesota Vikings rookie Khayee Jackson got killed in a tragic accident on Saturday, June 6. He was traveling in a Dodge Charger with two former college football players. All three played for Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Khayee Jackson was the Vikings’ fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The former Oregon cornerback was with Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton, 24. The Maryland State Police released a statement to confirm the death of the athletes.

Khyree Jackson passes away in deadly car crash

Hazel was driving the maroon vehicle when the incident happened. Jackson called shotgun while Lytton took the backseat. The car was traveling at a very high speed. Cops believe that the youngsters tried to change lanes while overspeeding. They were hit by another car during the process.

The vehicle was sidelined from the road and hit multiple trees, adding to the damage. The report revealed that another car was involved in the accident. Jackson and Hazel were found dead at the accident spot. Lytton was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Fortunately, no fatalities were recorded in the other two vehicles.

Alcohol is being blamed for the accident, but the police have yet to file any charges. The league released a statement following the rookie’s death. “The NFL family is deeply saddened and devastated by the passing of Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson,” the X post read.

The trio of Jackson, Hazel, and Lytton led their school to multiple state championships. The organization posted on X to send condolences to the deceased's family and friends.

Franchise, coaches, and family on Khyree Jackson’s death

“We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson's death following an overnight car accident,” the Vikings’ official statement read. Jackson’s Oregon coach, Dan Lanning, wrote a message for the youngster on his X handle. “RIP Khyree… Love you @Real_Khyree at a loss for words. I will miss your smile. Great player better person.” he posted.

In his short stay at the Vikings, Jackson impressed the franchise’s General Manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. The Vikings GM was heartbroken by the loss. He was devastated that Khyree’s life and goals were cut short by the tragedy.

