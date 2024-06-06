Minnesota Vikings Unveil Their All-White Winter Warrior Uniform for Upcoming NFL Season

The Minnesota Vikings have impressed the NFL world even before the 2024 season could begin. They dropped their alternate uniform on Thursday, June 6. The Vikings fans can’t stop praising the winter warrior uniform.

The Vikings are looking for a breakthrough in 2024. They have made a huge change to their franchise. Kirk Cousins has been shipped to the Atlanta Falcons. JJ McCarthy was picked via the NFL draft. Now, they have unveiled a uniform unlike any other in their history.

Vikings’ uniform for NFL 2024

On Thursday, the Vikings shared their all-white uniform on X, formerly Twitter. They tagged it as the coldest uniform in the game. It has become fans' favorite on the first day of its release. The jersey unveiling video features Justin Jefferson and Harrison Smith donning the Vikings’ colors.

The all-white uniform features purple digits with silver strokes. Some purple and metallic silver stripes have been added to match their home and away kits. It has been given a Nordic knot design on the back collar and Vikings written on the chest.

The Vikings' head coach, Kevin O’Connell, has the mantra ‘Our Way. Our Team. Our Process.’ Three shields on the jersey depict the same. The uniform will be paired with white pants. The kit also includes a white helmet for the first time in the franchise’s history.

When will the Vikings wear their all-white uniform?

The Vikings will don their winter white uniform against the Chicago Bears on December 16. They will play their divisional rivals at the US Bank stadium. They would like a clear day as snow might hinder visibility.

Besides fans, HC O’Connell is a fan of the new uniform. He hoped for fans to like it, which eventually happened. O’Connell loves the metallic colors and white helmet. He even asked for a head-to-toe white warmup jumpsuit for himself.