'Minnesota Would Love to Get Bronny In': Rich Paul Spills Beans on Teams Who Are Interested in Bronny James

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James and a former USC guard, appears to be highly sought after by many teams, even if he chooses to try out for just two before the 2024 NBA Draft. Although James has only visited the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns so far, his agent Rich Paul named three other teams that "love" the 19-year-old guard.

Paul talked about his strategy for locating Bronny's future NBA home during an interview with ESPN's Jonathan Givony. He included a few more possible destinations outside of the Lakers and Suns.

What did Rich Paul say?

Paul said, “There are other teams that love Bronny. For example, Minnesota, Dallas, and Toronto. If it's not the Lakers, it will be someone else. Minnesota would love to get Bronny in, but I don't know who their owner is going to be. [Mavs GM] Nico Harrison is like an uncle to Bronny. If the Lakers don't take him at 55, Dallas will take him at 58 and give him a guaranteed deal. Masai [Ujiri, Raptors president,] loves him. They could take him without even seeing him at 31. Workouts aren't everything for these teams."

Interesting take from Rich Paul

It's a fascinating angle that Paul brings up the query of who the Timberwolves' owner might be. However, identifying the Mavericks at pick No. 58, which, should Bronny remain available, could be a very smart choice. The Raptors, the first pick in the second round, at No. 31, were arguably the most intriguing mention made by Paul.

Advertisement

The Lakers at No. 17 and the Suns at No. 22 might come under more pressure if James is available in the middle to the late first round and the Raptors are interested at No. 31. That will be something to keep an eye on, and any interested team with a late first-round selection should pay attention to Paul's remarks regarding Toronto.

ALSO READ: 'Bronny 100% Will Be Successful Player': Draymond Green Backs LeBron's Son Amid Criticism Around His NBA Draft