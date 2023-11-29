Miriam Adelson net worth: All you need to know about the new billionaire stakeholder in the Dallas Mavericks

Mark Cuban, the Dallas Mavericks' owner, is transitioning towards selling the majority share of the NBA team to a new proprietor, Miriam Adelson, and her family, the management team behind the Las Vegas Sands casino.

With an approximated value of USD 3.5 billion, the deal leaves Cuban at the helm of the basketball operations.

Stepping into the NBA, Adelson, as one of its most affluent owners and one of the world's wealthiest individuals, will swing the spotlight toward her.

Recognized as the world's 35th richest person and 5th wealthiest woman by Forbes this year, Adelson's estimated net worth touches USD 32.3 billion.

Her stake as the prime shareholder in Las Vegas Sands Corp, the manager of Casino resorts in Singapore and Macau, boosts her financial prowess.

This company recently posted a net income of USD 449 million with USD 2.8 billion in revenue in the last quarter.

Early life and medical career

Adelson's life progressed from her birthplace, Tel Aviv, in 1945, where she practiced medicine, to New York, where she pursued studies at a prestigious medical establishment.

The 78-year-old is a dual Israeli and American citizen and is a specialized physician in addressing chemical addictions. Her medical expertise comes from Tel Aviv University's Sackler Medical School.

Ever since the 1980s, she has been an active participant and contributor to research and treatment related to drug addiction.

Contributions to substance abuse treatment

In 1993, she established a research clinic and substance abuse center at the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

Together with her late husband, Sheldon Adelson, they inaugurated Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Research Clinic in Las Vegas 2000, catering to substance abuse treatment.

Philanthropy and political influence

Sheldon Adelson, a prominent businessman and casino tycoon renowned for developing resorts in Asia and expanding the midweek convention business in Las Vegas, passed away in 2021.

The Adelson couple, Miriam and Sheldon, had a reputation for their generous contributions to political, Israeli, Jewish, and philanthropic causes.

They were notably significant donors to the Republican politicians in the U.S.

Political engagement and recognition

The couple made noticeable political engagements, being major contributors to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Consequently, she received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018.

The group, Birthright Israel, sponsors trips for individuals of Jewish heritage to Israel and acknowledges the nearly $500 million contribution the Adelsons made over the preceding 15 years. They, however, reduced their funding in the past year.

Current ventures and achievements

Currently, Miriam Adelson dons multiple hats as the publisher of the Israel Hayom newspaper and a board of trustees' voting member at the University of Southern California.

Recognizing her philanthropic efforts and scientific research, President Trump awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018.

