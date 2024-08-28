Missing Daughter of Former MLB Pitcher Greg Swindell, Brenna, Found After 100+ Hours of Search

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence.

Former MLB Pitcher Greg Swindell’s daughter, Brenna, was safely located on Tuesday, August 27, after initially being reported missing last week on Thursday.

The ex-Arizona Diamondbacks confirmed the news of his daughter’s return through a social media post at around 6 a.m. and even thanked those who helped them in the process. However, he didn't reveal any other details about the case.

Greg Swindell said, “She has been found. That's all we have for now. Thank you to everyone. And I mean everyone who helped in the process.”

He further added, “Thanks for all the messages call and most of all PRAYERS. Journey home starts soon.”

It should be noted that according to the Austin Police Department, Brenna was last spotted at a bar in Spicewood, Texas, with her ex-boyfriend, Morgan Guidry, on Thursday night. From there, she went missing, and even their phones were turned off over the weekend, further raising concern for the family.

During that time, Swindell was worried and even felt that his daughter was in danger, as he shared in a post on Facebook. However, now that she is back, the 59-year-old is relieved and thankful to everyone.

Additionally, the American former baseball player’s wife, Sarah, recently posted a thank you note on the social media site.

Advertisement

Apart from this, this wasn't the first time Brenna and Guidry made headlines. On July 7, they were involved in an incident that resulted in an assault warrant being issued against Guidry.

According to FOX 7, a few court documents have been found that state that Greg Swindell’s daughter reported that her boyfriend attempted to strangle her and also tried to slam her head to the floor. Due to this, she even faced serious head injuries, including a bleeding ear.

Also Read: Has There Ever Been a Girl MLB Player?

Nevertheless, Guidry is now arrested and taken into custody on a TCSO warrant, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

For the uninitiated, Greg Swindell is an American former professional baseball player who spent his 17-year career in Major League Baseball after initially being picked by the Cleveland Indians in the first round of the 1986 draft.

He got a chance to compete with the Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros, and Arizona Diamondbacks. Among his career achievements include clinching the All-Star title in 1989 and being the World Series champion in 2001.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: Who Are MLB All-Star Starters for 2024? Voting Results Ft. Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and More