'Mistakes Happen': Triple H Reacts To Damian Priest's Terrible Botch Against Seth Rollins at Money In The Bank PLE

Damian Priest’s Money In The Bank 2024 campaign has merely ended up in a nightmare, as a terrible botch led by him became the talking point of the event. The error was big, and WWE COO Triple H did talk about it in the press conference after the match.

Drew McIntyre, who won the Money In The Bank contest earlier in the night, was scripted to cash in his contract. But Damian Priest forgot to kick out of a pinfall attempt by Seth Rollins before McIntyre's entry. The referee himself stopped the third count after Priest didn’t react. And that was all. The WWE fans on social media were outraged, with some calling it, the “worst botch” by any wrestler.

Later McIntyre entered, making it the triple threat match, with CM Punk also attacking him once again. Priest later pinned McIntyre, and retained his title. But still, Priest’s error was the highlight of the match.And then, it was all on social media. He said that mistakes happen, but unfortunately that is what people will talk about.

What did Triple H say about Damian Priest?

Hunter backed up the Archer of Infamy, saying that human beings in a ring make mistakes, and that’s what it is. Hunter in fact, accepted that if that would have been done by him, that would have been all over his mind in the first place.

But he mentioned that, the people singling out this thing, as the only bad highlight of the event is a big shame. “And to me, it’s a shame that that’s all people will talk about and that’s all people will hit Damian Priest with while he had a phenomenal performance tonight. But a bunch of people will attack that, criticize that, comment on that,” Wrestletalk quoted Triple H.

Advertisement

He continued, “I wish I could just go in the back, shut off his phone, have no-one talk to him for a while, and just have him think about all the other great stuff that happened in that, and the roll that he’s been on, and how great of a job he has done as World Champion.”

Also Read: Damian Priest Injury Update Following Scary Botch At Clash At The Castle Revealed

Triple H calls out Damian Priest’s performance incredible

Hunter went on to call out Priest’s performance of the night, as incredible. He stated that he was proud of Priest’s achievement in the match. “To get to this level, something that no-one thought he would ever be able to do, he’s got himself in incredible shape, done an unbelievable job,” he said.

In the end, he once again expressed his thoughts over the fact that this botch would still be remembered as the major point of the title match, and Priest would also be pulled for it. Nevertheess, the Judgement Day member has retained the title, and might now defend it against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam in August.

Advertisement

Also Read: Seth Rollins Returns To WWE, Gets World Heavyweight Title Shot Against Damian Priest at Money In The Bank