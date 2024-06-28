Mitchell Robinson Says He ‘Would Have Been Suspended’ if Pulled Joel Embiid’s Leg Like 76ers Star Did to Him

Mitchell Robinson from the New York Knicks recently threw shade at the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid over a controversial move that led to the former's season-ending ankle injury during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Robinson's absence due to the injury played a significant role in the Knicks' loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The incident in question occurred during the second-round encounter between the Knicks and the 76ers, where Embiid's actions led to Robinson undergoing surgery for a lingering left ankle issue, ultimately forcing him out of the series.

During an appearance on the Roommates Show hosted by his teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, Robinson addressed the incident, likening Embiid's actions to a "Khabib takedown." While looking back at the altercation, Robinson said, "Hell, if I did it, I would have been out and suspended. I would have been up out of there.”

While initially downplaying the impact of the incident, Robinson later expressed feeling aggrieved upon reviewing the video. When questioned about the potential consequences if he had made a similar move, Robinson candidly stated that he believed he would have faced suspension, contrasting with the Flagrant 1 foul assessed to Embiid.

Additionally, his teammate Hart supported this sentiment, suggesting that if roles were reversed, Robinson would likely have been sidelined for the series.

Advertisement

Also Read: Magic Johnson Congratulates Bronny James After Lakers Pick Him at 55 in 2024 NBA Draft: ‘This Is a Historic Moment’

Joel Embiid scored 50 despite flagrant 1 in that game

Despite being involved in some controversy due to a flagrant foul earlier in the 76ers-Knicks game, Joel Embiid rose above the fray and delivered a remarkable performance in Game 3. Embiid scored an impressive 50 points in a dominant victory over the New York Knicks, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to their first win in the tough playoff series.

Throughout the game, Embiid displayed his offensive arsenal, knocking down shots from all over the court and drawing fouls to get to the free-throw line. His third-quarter performance was particularly outstanding, where he put up 18 points and left the Knicks struggling to contain him.

The flagrant foul incident involving Embiid and Mitchell Robinson could have spelled trouble for the Sixers, but the reigning MVP managed to turn the game in his favor with his stellar play.

Advertisement

Despite criticism from opposing players and coaches about the nature of the foul, officials deemed it a flagrant 1 and allowed Embiid to stay in the game. As the Knicks dealt with the absence of Robinson due to injury, Embiid capitalized on the opportunity to dominate the paint and lead his team to victory.

Also Read: Did Josh Giddey Really Purchase R Kelly’s Chicagoland Mansion for USD 15 Million? Exploring Viral Tweet