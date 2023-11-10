‘MJ threw that cheque and said f*ck off’: When Michael Jordan turned down USD 10,000,000 after feeling disrespected

Michael Jordan, a globally renowned influencer, continues to wield significant impact. His prowess and business acumen, showcased through the Jordan Brand, have left an enduring legacy across generations.

Unsurprisingly, fans worldwide hold MJ in high regard and eagerly seek opportunities to meet or catch a glimpse of the iconic superstar.

Following his historic tenure with the Bulls concluding in 1998, Michael Jordan assumed the roles of president of basketball operations and part-owner of the Wizards in 2000.

However, his stint in the front office proved less than stellar, marked by questionable decisions, including the potentially controversial selection of Kwame Brown as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft.

Wizards Struggles: MJ's second act and organizational fallout

MJ made a significant decision before the 2001-02 season, opting to return to the court and play for the Wizards. However, Washington's struggles persisted.

Despite MJ's presence, the Wizards went 37-45 in both seasons he played, following a 19-63 record in 2000-01, and they failed to make the playoffs in those years.

In 2003, Jordan decided to retire from playing and intended to continue his front-office role.

Nevertheless, the organization chose to sever ties with him entirely, citing reasons such as player dissension, the franchise's decline under Jordan's leadership, and deteriorating relationships within the organization, as reported by the Associated Press in CBS News.

Jordan's $10 Million Rejection: A Principled Exit from the Wizards

In a revealing interview, Gilbert Arenas stated that Jordan turned his back on a $10 million compensatory cheque in 2003 during his departure from the Wizards.

According to Wizards owner Abe Pollin, he gave Jordan a cheque for $10 million as a parting gift when Jordan's tenure as president of basketball operations came to an end.

However, Jordan rejected this offer out of resentment and discarded the cheque as he exited the team premises.

Arenas recounted the story of his conversation with Pollin, saying, "‘I wrote MJ a check for $10 million as a sign of Thank you for your services.” MJ threw that check and said, “F*** off,” and drove out of the arena,’”

The fact that Jordan dismissed a cheque of such substantial worth suggests that money was not his primary concern.

Despite comprehending this, it still seems hard to fathom why one would discard such a hefty sum of money.

For Jordan, it was a matter of sticking to his principles. He felt displeased by the Wizards' actions and decided to refuse their monetary apology.

