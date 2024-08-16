MJF Brutally Rips Shane McMahon Amid AEW Rumors: 'The Apple Doesn't Fall Far From The Tree'

The rumors have been floating on the internet for a while that Shane McMahon could become All Elite, especially after the former WWE star's recent meeting with AEW President, Tony Khan. Recently, MJF, the reigning AEW American Champion, talked about the junior McMahon, discussing his potential run in the Jacksonville promotion.

The 28-year-old has been busy promoting All In in Wembley Stadium, London, where he is set to defend the belt against Will Osprey. Max recently sat down for an interview with WrestleTalk, talking about Shane McMahon's potential arrival in All Elite Wrestling.

"Please stay away. For his health, just stay away from me," said MJF about Shane. In his final WWE match at WrestleMania 39, the self-proclaimed Best in the World tore his quads against The Miz, unable to finish the match until Snoop Dogg covered up for him.

Taking into account that the son of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is in his mid-50s and isn't as competent as in his younger days, Maxwell is worried about his health if he steps foot in AEW's squared circle.

The former AEW World Champion sarcastically noted that he was impressed by the way Shane easily tore his quads in his last match for WWE. As per him, "The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Let’s hope that’s not in every single facet of his life.”

MJF points out how Shane's father, Vince McMahon, similarly tore his quads at Royal Rumble 2005 while entering the ring. Besides this similarity, he hopes that Shane is not as wicked as his father, referring to Vince's ongoing sexual allegations.

Vince McMahon, who was the Chairman of WWE for four decades and took the company to a new level on the global stage, was coerced to resign after a lawsuit was filed against him. He not only resigned but also sold the biggest professional wrestling promotion in the world to Endeavor Group. Now, Vince's son-in-law and Shane's brother-in-law, Triple H, lead the creative team.

While talking about the recent viral picture between Shane McMahon and Tony Khan's secret meeting , Friedman stayed in character, saying he doesn't have much knowledge about it because he doesn't talk to anyone in the AEW locker room. The whole roster of AEW despises the American Champion.

Seeing the picture, he initially thought that Shane McMahon must keep a distance from the 28-year-old charismatic wrestler. However, Max acknowledged the former WWE European Champion's popularity in the wrestling world, calling him a megastar. Signing Shane would be great for the fans as well as the company.

It remains to be seen whether Shane McMahon reaches a deal with All Elite Wrestling, doing the unthinkable of McMahon jumping ship to the rival promotion.

WWE released Shane McMahon in June this year, ending his second tenure after eight years. Meanwhile, other McMahons, Stephanie and Vince, haven't been involved with WWE either. The Billion Dollar Princess makes sporadic appearances, but she is not an on-screen persona anymore. On the other hand, Vince McMahon is currently banned from WWE amid his ongoing Janet Grant lawsuit.