MJF Confirms Jumping Ship To WWE Was A Real Possibility Before AEW Return

Ruling out the possibility of jumping ship to WWE, Maxwell Jacob Friedman returned to AEW last week after a lengthy five-month hiatus. After attacking Adam Cole at Double or Nothing, MJF confirmed that he would continue to be part of AEW.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, MJF opened up about his possibility of signing with WWE before the big return at Double or Nothing. According to him, "Of course, there was," admitting the likelihood of signing for WWE.”

“Am I going to get into the weeds? No, at this point, this move made the most sense to me, "added the former AEW World Champion.

MJF said that he is earning a lot of money at the moment working for Tony Khan's company. He is not required to discuss the contract status with anyone because it is only his business.

How much is AEW paying MJF?

His current salary in AEW is obscure. However, former WWE Superstar Jonathan Coachman guessed his possible salary following his return to Double or Nothing 2024.

On Behind the Turnbuckle podcast, Coachman said Maxwell might be bagging $15 million a year in his new deal. Considering how much Mercedes Mone is making after being signed by Tony Khan, this number isn't far-fetched.

MJF is a massive draw, placing him among the wrestlers with a magnetic personality and natural charisma. While he is impeccable on the microphone, he is one of the few wrestlers who loves keeping kayfabe alive today.

If Coachman's guessed number is right, it would make him the highest-paid professional wrestler in the world. WWE's top-earning wrestler is Brock Lesnar, whose salary is $12 million a year

MJF has a bright future in AEW

Tony Khan has signed some notable names in recent years. Mercedes Mone, Kazuchika Okada, and Will Ospreay are the biggest signings this year. Hence, the re-signing of MJF is another great news for the AEW roster.

Having already won the AEW World Champion, Maxwell has made a strong impact. In the coming years, he is likely to remain in the main event picture for the majority of the time.

