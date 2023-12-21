MJF reacts as Cody Rhodes says he will leave AEW for WWE one day

MJF and Cody Rhodes are two of the pioneer AEW stars to establish the company as one of the top professional wrestling brands. Rhodes and MJF were some of the few stars who built AEW’s star power with their work.

Cody Rhodes left AEW and went back to WWE in 2022, Rhodes came back as the surprise opponent of Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. Cody Rhodes quickly gained popularity and earned audience support.

During his high-voltage feud with Seth Rollins, Rhodes injured his Pac and was asked to stay out of the WWE ring for almost eight long months.

Cody Rhodes main-event Extreme Rules 2022, against Seth Rollins in a Hell a Cell match. Later experts and critics rated the match 5 star classic.

The American Nightmare returned in 2023 and entered the Royal Rumble 2023, a traditional Royal Rumble 2023 match. And won the match and later main-evented WrestleMania 39.

Previously, Cody Rhodes commented on MJF, he claimed MJF will leave AEW for WWE one day.

MJF reacts to Cody Rhodes statement about him

MJF recently appeared on the SI Media Podcast where he talked about multiple topics from CM Punk's WWE return return after almost 10 long years.

AEW champion MJF reacted to Cody Rhode's claims about him leaving AEW for WWE one day.

MJF expressed, “I saw fans absolutely sh*tting on him, when all he was saying was his opinion. It’s an opinion, pray to God I don’t get lambasted online for some of the opinions I’m doing in this interview. I just feel like everything’s so radicalized now and hyperbolic now.”

He further expressed, “ There’s certain aspects about social media I love. I think it brings people of the same like-mindedness together. I think it allows people to find their own communities

“ But what I hate about some of the social media is, I find that like hate-mongering and fear-mongering is the stuff that gets pushed the most. And it’s because of this sensationalist stuff that people start believing in the sensationalized stuff and the hyperbolic stuff.” AEW champion said.

“Cody Rhodes felt that way in Cody Rhodes’ mind and opinion. That was his way of putting over a friend, a prodigy, a former coworker, a former protege. I shouldn’t even say former. I still talk to Cody to this day, he’s a great guy. He’s doing great things over there. I’m doing great things over here.” MFJ concluded.

