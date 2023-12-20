MJF reacts to former AEW rival CM Punk making surprise WWE return: Find out what he said

The Second City Saint, CM Punk made his return to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames 2023, Punk has been drawing a lot of fans attraction ever since he returned to WWE. Punk announced on SmackDown that he will now finish the story that he left behind when he left the company back in 2014, maineventing WrestleMania.

Later on in the edition of Red Brand, he signed a contract to be a member of Monday Night Raw. After he signed the contract WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins interrupted him and expressed his disliking towards him to his face.

Punk announced his major move directed towards finishing his story, Punk announced he would complete the circle and enter the Royal Rumble 2024.

MJF’s reaction to CM Punk's WWE return

MJF is the current AEW champion, CM Punk made his professional wrestling return after 2014 at AEW in 2021.

MJF had one of the best rivalries against the Second City Saint, CM Punk. both competed multiple.

Recently MJF appeared on SI Media, where expressed his views on multiple topics. The interviewer asked the AEW Champion about CM Punk's WWE return.

MJF expressed, “ No, I was happy for him. Listen, if he’s happy, I’m happy. I think he’s a hell of a talent, and at the end of the day, it’s a business. For some reason with wrestling, it is looked at differently than any other sport.

“ I see guys get traded to different teams all the time. That’s just life. So he did what he felt was best for him, and the company did what they felt was best for the company. So I just hope he’s happy. I wish him the best of luck.” He further expressed.

MJF even expressed his views on his feud with CM Punk in the past, “One of the greatest feuds. I’ll just say this, the greatest feud of the modern era was me versus CM Punk, I think, and that happened on AEW television.

