‘MMA is reason I became champion’: When Shaquille O’Neal credited his NBA success to Mixed Martial Arts training

NBA legend four-time NBA Champion, Shaquille O, Neal credits mixed martial arts training for his championship victory. Shaq said in an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. He said back in the days when he used to play NBA, it was more like wrestling.

He not only used to practice basketball but also used to train in mixed martial arts with his friend in Orlando Jon Bruke, He credits MMA training for his outstanding dominating performance in 2000 and won. so on he refers to himself as a creature of habit. He expressed to Helwani, “MMA is the reason I became champion. He quoted "So I'm a creature of habit. Did it again, and won a second championship. Did it again, and won the third championship. got away from it, lost. Got traded to Miami, did it again, won the fourth championship."

ALSO READ: Rare video shows John Cena rapping on his WWE theme with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O’Neal revealed the hardest sports

Shaq is now retired from the NBA Hall of Fame, and still working as a sports analyst on Insider the NBA, Hall of Famer is also regarded as one of the faces of this sport of all time. He is also regarded as the best center player of all time. ESPN asked him what sport he thought was the toughest.

He expressed MMA is most hardest sport you have to work on every muscle in football and basketball you can go boom but you get the break but in MMA for three minutes no breaks someone hitting you and choking you. He then said that is the hardest sport according to me.

He also gave the example of and compared NBA player LeBron James. He said Conor McGregor is tougher than basketball icon LeBron James. He also revealed he has been a fan of the sport for a long time and was introduced to the sport by former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort. later he met Dana White and we all know Shaq is a big MMA sport.



ALSO READ: Which player has scored more 3-pointers in single game than Steph Curry?