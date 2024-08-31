Mohammad Salah Reveals Surprising Fact About How Israel Adesanya Inspired His Bow and Arrow Celebration Move

Mohammad Salah has credited his iconic celebration move to Israel Adesanya, and it is the one thing they have in common! It is a normal sight for Liverpool fans to witness Salah pull out a bow and arrow celebration in Anfield whenever he scores a goal. However, in a recent revelation, the Egyptian soccer star has stated that he borrowed the idea from ‘The Last Stylebender’. While Salah is known to take an interest in the Dana White-led promotion, he cited one particular match that inspired him to pull out his imaginary bow and arrow.

It was none other than the iconic Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2. Speaking exclusively with Men In Blazers, Mohammad Salah stated, “I was watching the UFC, Pereira against Adesanya. When Adesanya won the second fight he celebrated like that and I liked the celebration. That’s why I did it.” Indeed, it was a match to remember for the UFC fans.

Back in 2022, Pereira and Adesanya locked horns for the first time in the UFC after their GLORY kickboxing rivalry came to an end. Dominating the proceedings, Pereira knocked out ‘Izzy’ to win the middleweight gold. But Adesanya had his revenge immediately in the following bout in UFC 287.

Within the second round, Adesanya delivered a devastating punch to Poatan, which made the Brazilian succumb to a loss. And it was at this very moment that Adesanya did his bow and arrow celebration on Alex Pereira.

However, after Salah’s revelation, a lot of critics have mentioned that the bow and arrow was originally Alex Pereira’s signature move. Every time he walks in, Pereira performs the bow and arrow celebration, seemingly intimidating his opponents with his imaginary weapon. Meanwhile, despite inspiring some of the top talents in the sporting realm like Mohammad Salah, Israel Adesanya is having a rough patch as of now.

Pitted against Dricus du Plessis, ‘Izzy’ failed to settle the ‘Real African champion’ feud. Aiming to claim his middleweight title back, Adesanya launched an all-out attack on Du Plessis. However, the South African was clever enough to let Adesanya empty his gas tank in the initial phases. Next up, just as ‘Izzy’ began to slow down, Du Plessis capitalized on his unorthodox fighting style and held ‘The Last Stylebender’ in a choke that ultimately led to his downfall.

This was an unusual slump for Adesanya as he has now lost three of his last four fights. In fact, after reclaiming his middleweight title from Pereira, ‘Izzy’ has lost back-to-back fights. After losing his title to Sean Strickland in a shocking outcome, Adesanya’s recent performance has put several question marks on his capabilities. Thus, it is now up to him to decide how he is going to revive himself.

