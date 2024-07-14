Mom Randi Mahomes Is Awed by Patrick Mahomes’ Look-Alike Pranking People at Walmart Store

Patrick Mahomes fans were surprised to see their favorite star at a Walmart Store. They felt like fools when they realized it was not the Chiefs’ quarterback but his look-alike. Mother Mahomes had a surprising reaction to the situation.

The video showed a person dressed like Patrick Mahomes at a Walmart store. He had an entourage with him to assure fans that he was the real deal. The doppelgänger’s act was so good that even Randi Mahomes appreciated the stunt.

Randi Mahomes’ reaction to Patrick Mahomes’ look-alike

Social media prankster VicinTheGame stunned Patrick's fans with his mischievous act. People surrounded him, taking pictures and autographs from their team’s stars. A fan donning the Chiefs uniform just couldn’t digest the moment.

MLFootball shared the video on their X handle. “the voice modulation, accent, and pitch-perfect,” the page wrote. His impersonation of the 3x Super Bowl champion became a hot topic on the internet. Some even praised the prankster with Mahomes’ ‘Appreciate ya man’ catchphrase.

Randi Mahomes gave a one word reaction for Z, the Mahomes’ doppelgänger. “Awe,” she wrote under the viral video. She was fascinated by the humorous Walmart incident. Pat’s fanbase might have been fooled, but it shows their love for the superstar.

Security guards also fell for the act. One of them was pretty confident that it wasn’t an imitator but Mahomes. She did not doubt the prankster being the real NFL star. Z’s security played a huge role in fooling the guards.

Randi Mahomes says Patrick Mahomes may have a shorter career than Tom Brady

Pat’s mother recently commented on her son’s NFL career. Randi revealed a major reason why the 2x NFL MVP might have a shorter career span than NFL GOAT Tom Brady. Mahomes has only played for seven seasons in comparison to Brady’s 23.

Randi said that Mahomes has discussed his career with her. She claimed that Patrick might retire if the game takes away from his kids. He might not play as long as Brady. Randi added that she is very proud of his son for that comment.

Randi Mahomes shared that Patrick is considering an early retirement to prioritize his family. She also disclosed that football was the last sport Patrick initially liked. Randi said that Mahomes played many sports and considered quitting football at some point.

Patrick has a 3-year-old daughter, Sterling, and an 18-month-old son, Bronze. He recently went on a four-week vacation to Europe with his family. The Chiefs QB excelled at his job as a dad in some snaps shared by his wife Brittany Mahomes.