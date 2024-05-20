Monaco Grand Prix Ticket Price: How Much Does It Cost To Attend?

The Monaco Grand Prix, one of the most prestigious events in the Formula 1 calendar, offers a range of ticket options for fans with varying budgets. Whether you’re looking to experience the thrill from a grandstand seat or indulge in luxurious hospitality packages, there’s something for everyone.

How much does it cost to attend the Monaco Grand Prix?

Despite the reputation for being an exclusive event, there are affordable ways to attend the Monaco Grand Prix. Fans can purchase tickets for individual days, allowing them to enjoy the race without committing to a three-day pass. For instance, a grandstand seat on Friday is available for as little as €80, providing budget-conscious fans an opportunity to see the world’s most famous race in action.

La Rocher and Z1 are the general admission areas at Monaco. Known as ‘The Rock,’ this steep grassy hill offers a broad, though somewhat distant, view of the circuit. While it used to be free to watch the race from this vantage point, tickets are now required. However, a Sunday ticket for around €120 remains a very affordable option. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

For those looking for a more premium experience, grandstand tickets and hospitality packages are available. Sunday grandstand tickets range from €420 to €780, depending on the location.

Advertisement

The ultimate luxury, hospitality packages, which can include private balconies or yacht views, range from €1,675 to €3,820 for three days. Prices are approximate and do not include additional fees such as booking and delivery charges. You can book tickets straight from the official Formula 1 ticket store.

ALSO READ: What Does Interval Mean In F1? Find Out

When is the Monaco Grand Prix?

The eighth round of the Formula 1 season, the Monaco Grand Prix, is slated to take place over the weekend of May 24–26. The qualifying round is scheduled for Saturday, May 25, at 15:00 BST. The first two free practice sessions are scheduled on May 24.

All you need to know about the Monaco GP tickets

Multi-day tickets are available for the Monaco Grand Prix. While most tickets are sold for individual days, there are some options that allow access for two or three days. This flexibility enables fans to experience more of the race weekend without having to purchase separate tickets for each day.

However, tickets are typically sold for one grandstand on one day. If you want to enjoy different views throughout the weekend, you will need to purchase individual grandstand tickets for each day you plan to attend. This allows you to explore various perspectives of the track but requires separate purchases.

All seats in the grandstands at the Monaco Grand Prix are reserved. This means that when you purchase a ticket, you are guaranteed a specific seat, ensuring that you have a designated spot to watch the race from.

ALSO READ: How to watch Formula One in 2024? Full F1 Schedule for 2024 and Live Streaming Details

Also, most tickets for the Monaco Grand Prix are sold individually for each day. This offers great flexibility for fans who may only be able to attend one day of the event. Whether you want to watch the practice sessions, qualifying, or the main race day, you can purchase a ticket for the specific day that suits you.

No discounted group or family tickets are available for the Monaco Grand Prix. However, if you are attending with a group, it is recommended to purchase all tickets in one booking. If tickets are purchased separately, you can contact the ticket retailer with your booking reference numbers to request seating arrangements together.

Advertisement

Tickets are available for children at the Monaco Grand Prix. Children aged 6-15 can attend free of charge on Thursday when accompanied by an adult ticket holder. They can also avail of half-price tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Additionally, children under the age of 5 can attend for free throughout the weekend, though they will not have a reserved seat unless a ticket is purchased for them. This makes it easier for families to enjoy the race together while managing costs.

The prices listed above are an estimate and do not include shipping or booking costs. Tickets for the Early Bird promotion or the senior and child discounts are not included in these pricing.