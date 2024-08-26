Mondo Duplantis World Record Bonus Hack: Here's How the Pole Vault Star Keeps Getting Richer With THIS Trick

How many times has Mondo Duplantis broken the world record? Considering his recent feat, 10! But Duplantis is not just skilled, he's got the smarts to go with it, making him richer, one world record at a time. For the unversed, remember the guy who ran to his girlfriend after winning Olympic gold? That’s him!

The Swedish-American athlete set a new pole vault world record on Sunday at the Silesia Diamond League in Poland. Mondo Duplantis cleared 6.26 meters, surpassing his previous record of 6.25 meters, which he had set recently at the Paris Summer Olympics three weeks earlier ( And ran to his girlfriend after winning gold !)

This triumph marks the 10th time Duplantis has broken the pole vault world record, all of which have occurred since 2020.

Mondo Duplantis is fully aware of what he’s doing: making money.

Major track events, including the Olympics, offer athletes a $100,000 bonus for breaking a world record. However, no matter how many times you break the record at the same event, you still receive just $100,000.

It doesn’t matter by how much you break the world record either; the bonus remains $100,000.

Mondo Duplantis already knows he's going to win nearly every event he enters, barring any unexpected mishaps. He also knows he's capable of continually breaking the world record, which is currently set at 6.25 meters.

Advertisement

But if he keeps raising the bar at the same meet, he’ll still only earn $100,000 each time. Plus, it makes it tougher for him to break the record again at future events, which limits his chances of earning more bonuses.

So, what’s Duplantis’ strategy? He plays it smart. Instead of completely smashing the record, Mondo Duplantis chooses to raise the bar by just one centimeter (the smallest possible increase) above the current world record, confident that he’ll clear it. So, he clears the bar. He collects the check and does it all over again.

With 10 world record breaks, he’s now pocketed $1 million in bonuses over the last four years. And since he’s only 24, don’t expect him to slow down anytime soon.

After his latest achievement, Mondo Duplantis’ girlfriend, Swedish model Desiré Inglander, shared her reaction on TikTok.

"10 WR and still counting," she wrote. Mondo Duplantis has won gold at both the 2020 and 2024 Summer Olympics and is already the favorite for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. It's safe to say he’ll cash a few more $100,000 checks between now and then.

Advertisement

But collecting checks isn’t all he’s known for. In Paris, Armand "Mondo" Duplantis celebrated his Olympic victory in a way befitting the "city of love."

The 24-year-old athlete was seen embracing and kissing his girlfriend, Desiré Inglander, after breaking the world pole vault record and winning a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday, Aug. 5.

Mondo Duplantis was spotted running over to girlfriend Inglander, who was in tears after his victory, and giving her a hug (Ah, to be in love!). He then leaned in for a kiss, with several onlookers behind them cheering.

Inglander captured the moment on video and shared it on Instagram, showing Duplantis finishing his jump before rushing to her in the stands. The fashion model wrote, “forever your biggest fan” over the clip, which Mondo Duplantis later reshared on his Instagram Stories.

READ MORE: Was Thomas Jolly, Director of the Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony, Really Hit By Lightning? Exploring Viral Rumor