Montrezl Harrell Opens Up on Threatening Paul George In 2020 Playoffs: ‘Will Knock The F*ck Out’

The Los Angeles Clippers' collapse in the 2020 NBA bubble has been well-documented. After securing a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, the Clippers faltered, losing three consecutive games to end their run in Orlando.

In a recent article for The Players’ Tribune, former Clippers player Montrezl Harrell opened up about a heated exchange with teammate Paul George during that series, shedding light on the underlying tensions within the team at the time.

Montrezl Harrell’s tense moment with Paul George

During a crucial moment in the series against Denver, Montrezl Harrell and Paul George had a significant confrontation following a defensive breakdown. In The Players’ Tribune article, Harrell recounted calling out George for not understanding the coverage, which led to George responding, "Hey, who are you talking to?" Harrell, still grieving the loss of his grandmother, reacted strongly, telling George, "I will knock you the f--k out, bro. You’re trippin’. You was wrong, bro. You’re WRONG."

Harrell's emotional state during the bubble was heavily influenced by the passing of his grandmother, who was a significant figure in his life. Reflecting on the incident, Harrell admitted he went too far in the heat of the moment and acknowledged that it was a business environment where such reactions are inappropriate, especially towards a star player.

Montrezl Harrell’s personal struggles and professional setbacks

Montrezl Harrell's tenure with the Clippers saw him playing some of the best basketball of his career. However, the altercation with George seemed to have lasting repercussions. Following the Clippers' second-round exit, Harrell received a text from the team stating they were moving in a different direction.

This marked the beginning of a series of moves for Harrell, who signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the Washington Wizards and later the Charlotte Hornets.

Harrell's journey after his stint with the Clippers has been difficult. His time with the Hornets ended abruptly after a legal issue involving marijuana possession. He then signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he experienced the most limited role of his career, averaging 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in just 11.9 minutes per game. His time with the Sixers ended after he tore his ACL in training camp, leading to his release before the 2023-24 season.

Despite these setbacks, Harrell remains hopeful about returning to the NBA and ending his career on a positive note. He expressed a desire to leave everything on the floor, aiming to write the final chapter of his career with determination and passion.