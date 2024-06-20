For over 15 years, Monty Williams has showcased his coaching prowess in the NBA, taking the helm for the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, and Detroit Pistons.

From 2010 to 2015, Williams led the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, amassing a regular season record of 173-221 and guiding the team into the playoffs on two occasions. Then, he took up the role of assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers. In 2019 he assumed the coveted leadership role of the Phoenix Suns.

Under his leadership, the Suns flourished, crushing a franchise record with 64 wins in the 2021-22 season and landing Williams the honor of NBA Coach of the Year. He ushered the Suns into the 2021 NBA Finals, marking his maiden Finals appearance as a head coach. After parting ways with the Suns in 2023, he committed to a six-year, $78.5 million contract to direct the Detroit Pistons.

Monty Williams is not only a revered coach, but he also shines as an exemplary husband, married to Lisa Keeth. In the following paragraphs, we'll delve deeper into his life with his wife.

Who is Monty Williams’ Wife, Lisa Keeth?

Monty Williams, the ex-head coach of the Detroit Pistons, ties the knot with Lisa Keeth, a native of Oakland, California, born on May 18, 1980. As, she attended Thomas C. Clark High School before securing a bachelor's degree in business administration from Angelo State University.

Her college years were distinguished by her volleyball prowess, culminating in the honor of Holland Sportswoman of the Year in her final year.

Advertisement

What does Lisa Keeth do for a living?

Currently, Lisa Keeth is employed at Spurs Sports & Entertainment fulfilling her role as the Senior Manager of Partnership Activation. Her journey in the organization has seen her through varied positions including Partnership Activation Coordinator, Manager of Partnership Activation, and Director of Partnership Activation.

When did Monty Williams marry Lisa?

In her role at Spurs Sports & Entertainment, Monty Williams encountered Lisa Keeth, birthed in Oakland, California in May 1980 and now aged 41. She has American nationality with English origin.

In 2017, a year following the heartbreaking loss of his first spouse, Ingrid Williams in a vehicular mishap, Monty Williams tied the knot with his second wife, Lisa Keeth.

Together, Monty Williams and Lisa Keeth have brought up five children: Janna Williams, Lael Williams, Elijah Williams, Micah Williams, and Faith Williams. After Ingrid's unfortunate demise in 2016, Lisa became the maternal figure to Monty's five children.

Advertisement

Lisa Keeth's battle against breast cancer

During the Phoenix Suns' 2023 playoff run, Lisa Keeth-Wiliams was diagnosed with breast cancer. Monty Williams has repeatedly emphasized the significance of early detection tests, revealing that Lisa's life was potentially saved due to genetic testing and scans that identified the cancer early.

The Detroit Pistons, in a show of solidarity with the couple, included health benefits for Lisa in Monty's contract.

Lisa Keeth Williams's Instagram

Lisa Keeth-Williams keeps a low-profile Instagram account under the handle @lisamwilliams18 The account, although private, offers snapshots into her life, interests, and experiences.

Detroit Pistons' head coach, Monty Williams, was let go after only one season, irrespective of his six-year, $78.5 million contract. The dismissal was a top-level decision and initiated the team's hunt for a new head coach. Williams' term was marked by a dreadful 14-68 record, which included a record-breaking 28-game losing streak, the worst in the NBA's history.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Jayson Tatum Baby Mama? Meet the Drop Dead Gorgeous Toriah Lachell