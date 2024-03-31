'More Show Than A Fight': World Champion Canelo Alvarez Expresses Disinterest Toward Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson

The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing event has every fan of the sport interested. With the Former Heavyweight Champion’s legacy and the YouTuber’s notable victories, the audience in the arena could be witnessed clutching their feet.

Despite the worldwide attention the eagerly-awaited bout has garnered, emerged critics. A vocal subsection of fans and fighters condemn the event due to the drastic age difference between the fighters. One of them is none other than world champion Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez expresses his disinterest toward Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson

Former World Champion Mike Tyson is one of the most respected figures in combat sports history. On multiple occasions, Mexican champion Canelo Alvarez has also shown his respect toward the 57 year-old’s bequest in-and-out the ring.

However, Saul failed to hide his disappointment regarding Tyson’s recent venture. The former champion stepping into the ring with Jake Paul is supposedly an uninteresting event concerning Alvarez.

The Mexican Champion recently appeared on TMZ and spoke on his detachment toward the bout. Saul believes the Tyson Vs Paul fight to be an ill-famed event for the sport. He also touched on Netflix's involvement and disregarded the matchup altogether.

“Not at all,” said Alvarez when questioned regarding his interest toward the fight. He continued, “I think Netflix is good for boxing.” The former champion however, expressed that the Tyson Vs Paul bout is not a good avenue for the sport.

“Netflix being involved, yes, it’s good. But not in that kind of fights. I think it’s more show than a fight,” expressed Canelo Alvarez. Saul revealed his opinion regarding the upcoming bout and seemed to be dispassionate toward the ‘show.’

Canelo Alvarez is a multiple weight-class champion title holder. The 33 year-old boxer has amassed a record of 60 wins and 2 losses in his professional boxing career.

Although the professional boxer showed his indifference toward the bout, fans are excited to witness the warfare that Jake Paul and Mike Tyson revealed to display in the ring.

Jake Paul’s final message to Mike Tyson before their bout

The Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson bout is right around the corner. Both fighters seem locked-in and ready to step into the ring and put on a performance. The fight is set to be streamed on Netflix on July 20.

The Problem Child predicts himself to emerge victorious against Iron disregarding the former experience possessed by the 57 year-old. Iron is a former heavyweight champion with notable victories against tough contenders like Larry Holmes and Frank Bruno.

However, this does not seem to bother the YouTuber. With noteworthy victories of his own, Paul is aiming for a fight against Mexican champion Canelo Alvarez in the later stages of his career.

As a supplement to the build-up, Paul uploaded a video on X with the caption, “I’m gonna bite your ear off Mikey.” The Problem Child references the infamous Evander Holyfield vs Mike Tyson bout where Iron bit his opponent’s ear leading the event to come to a halt.

In the video, the 27-year-old professional boxer is seen displaying his workout routine for the fight. He also conveyed a message for Tyson ahead of their eagerly-awaited fight.

“Mikey, Mikey. Your hands can’t hit what your eyes can’t see,” said Paul at the beginning of the video. This indicated that The Problem Child is supposedly faster than Tyson in the ring.

Avoiding critics of the bout, fans of the event are excited to witness Tyson’s long-awaited comeback to the ring.

Iron’s previous fight was against boxing veteran Roy Jones Jr in 2020. Although the bout garnered a lot of attention, Paul vs Tyson is set to beat the records of the 57 year-old’s latest fight.

