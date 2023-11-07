Most triple-doubles in NBA history: Nikola Jokic passes LeBron James, find out who leads the list

Nikola Jokic, the superstar of the Denver Nuggets, consistently produced triple-doubles, surpassing even some of the most legendary players in history.

During the Nuggets' victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, with a score of 134-116, Jokic impressively tallied 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists.

This marked his 108th career triple-double, outclassing LeBron James.

Notably, Jokic achieved this milestone in just 604 games, while James took approximately 1,417 games to reach 107 triple-doubles.

Given Jokic's current pace, he could soon hold the leading position in the NBA's triple-double record.

Besides, he's simultaneously ascending the record ladder in various other aspects.

Just the previous week, he achieved his seventh career game with a minimum of 30 points, 10 rebounds, and a shooting average of 85%.

This places him second in the NBA history for such games, with only Wilt Chamberlain ahead of him.

However, for Jokic, the team's success holds more significance. The Nuggets, following their victorious NBA championship in the last season, reflect no sluggish performance this year.

Boasting an impressive 7-1 record, the Nuggets shine with a well-balanced team.

NBA's All-Time triple-double leaders

Russell Westbrook's 198 triple-doubles

Russell Westbrook firmly holds the title as the NBA's leader for triple-doubles, boasting 198 triple-doubles in his career.

On May 10, 2021, Westbrook made a breakthrough by overtaking Oscar Robertson's long-standing record of 181 triple-doubles during a match against the Atlanta Hawks.

Westbrook's achievement is particularly remarkable as he did so in a mere 886 games, which is less than half the games it took Robertson.

Oscar Robertson's 181 triple-doubles

Famed ex-NBA player Oscar Robertson held the record for triple-doubles (181) for nearly half a century, a feat all the more impressive considering the NBA only began logging triple-doubles in the 1979-80 season.

This formidable performance earned Robertson the nickname The Big O, bowing out only when Russell Westbrook surpassed him in 2021.

Magic Johnson's 138 triple-doubles

Magic Johnson, celebrated as one of the NBA's finest point guards, is recognized for his triple-double expertise.

Johnson managed to put together 138 triple-doubles during his career that spanned 1,096 games - encompassing 906 regular-season matches and 190 playoff bouts.

In all his 13 NBA seasons between 1979 and 1996, Johnson assembled triple-doubles.

His outstanding record of the most triple-doubles - eight in total - in NBA Finals history remains unbroken.

