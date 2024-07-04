'Most Unserious Guy': Jey Uso Emerging From Under The Ring After Wyatt Sick6 Appearance on WWE RAW Has Fans Hollering

The Wyatt Sick6 faction made yet another appearance this week on Monday Night RAW. That came right when Chad Gable was going to confront Jey Uso. While Gable was their prime target, the fans wondered where Jey Uso vanished.

A fan-made video from the front row shows Jey Uso emerging from under the ring. Jey came out of the ring, and said, “They’re gone” showing how scared he was when the Wyatt Sick6 faction came.

Fans react hilariously to Jey Uso emerging from inside the ring

The video is viral on social media, which has now involved hilarious responses from the fans. One fan wrote, “Most unserious guy out here.” Another wrote, “Buahahhahaha hide and seek.” A third said, “lil bro is losing followers.” The fourth user wrote, “I can't believe he hid under the ring.”

Another video went viral on social media, which showed Nikki Cross going under the ring after their promo finished. So one fan taking note of that, commented, “Only problem, she went back under the ring also.”

Also Read: Jey Uso Reveals WWE Did Have Plans For Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt; Find Out Why It Never Happened

Will Jey Uso be able to win the Money In The Bank?

The fans might expect a big surprise on July 7, as Jey Uso is highly expected to win the 6-man ladder contest. The reason is that Drew McIntyre who is another hot contestant to have qualified for the ladder match might see interruption from CM Punk whom he brutally assaulted last week on SmackDown.

Advertisement

That sets up McIntyre's bout with CM Punk for SummerSlam 2024. Similarly, Chad Gable, who looks like another promising candidate to win the Money In The Bank ladder match, might see another interference from The Wyatt Sick6 family.

Andrade, Carmelo Hayes, and LA Knight aren’t promising enough at the moment to win the MITB contest. That only leaves Jey Uso as a great choice for the big contest. The Yeet sensation has been on a song, in the last few months.

Jey has been prepared as a good babyface in the last couple of months, and his merchandise sales have indeed gone up. For example, Jey faced Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash in France. Though he didn’t win the match, Jey received a huge pop from the France crowd.

That was indeed shocking. Later, WWE COO Triple H also appreciated Jey’s popularity in France. Thereby, Jey Uso is highly expected to win the fall on July 7 at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada.